Toxic box office collection day 8: Yash-starrer continues its downward spiral, collects only 3 crore

Toxic box office collection day 8: Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairly Tale for Grown Ups opened to mixed reviews from the critics and audiences. Yash's stardom and the hype for the film propelled it to a record-breaking opening. The buzz, however, lasted only for a day. Once the largely negative response came in, the box office performance has only dipped. (Also read: Toxic ending explained: What happens to Yash's Raya and Ticket, the gangster empire in Geetu Mohandas film?)

Toxic 1st week box office report

Toxic box office collection day 8: Yash plays the lead in Geetu Mohandas' gangster film.

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Yash delivered the second-best opening in Kannada cinema history with ₹101 crore net ( ₹120 crore gross) across India on the opening day of Toxic's release. The film registered the second-best opening for an Indian film in the domestic market this year, behind only Dhurandhar 2’s historic ₹103 crore start. But Saturday saw a dip, with only ₹37.65 crore. Many projected that the film would pick up on the weekend, but that didn't happen either, as Toxic collected only ₹25.15 crore on Saturday and ₹23 crore on Sunday.

Monday saw its biggest blow, as Toxic earned just ₹7.45 crore. Tuesday saw a little growth at ₹7.85 crore. As per the latest update on Sacnilk on Wednesday, Toxic has seen a huge dip, collecting only ₹3.81 crore. It is the lowest single-day haul for the film so far. This takes Toxic’s eight-day domestic haul to ₹233.41 crore net ( ₹278.75 crore gross). The Kannada version collected only ₹1.08 crore, while Hindi one was at ₹2.32 crore. At this rate, it may be tough for the film to cross the ₹300-crore mark by the end of its run.

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{{^usCountry}} Toxic has earned far less in a week than what Yash's last juggernaut, KGF Chapter 2, earned in its first five days in India. KGF Chapter 2 had minted ₹430.15 crore in net collections in India within five days of its release. All about Toxic {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Toxic has earned far less in a week than what Yash's last juggernaut, KGF Chapter 2, earned in its first five days in India. KGF Chapter 2 had minted ₹430.15 crore in net collections in India within five days of its release. All about Toxic {{/usCountry}}

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Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The film has released in theatres on August 26. Toxic has been in the news for its steamy, intimate scenes and sequences that appear to show women in a not-so-favourable light through imagery and dialogue.

The film was cleared by the CBFC with no cuts and an A-rating. Set in Goa, still under Portuguese rule even as the rest of India had achieved Independence, it tells the story of a gangster’s rise and fall from power.