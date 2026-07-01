Toxic Ladies & Ladies teaser introduces the women of Yash, Geetu Mohandas film: Kids warned to stay away. Watch

There has been one question on everyone’s mind for most of the promotional material of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups – Where are the ladies? The film stars Yash in the lead role and also features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. A new teaser was dropped on Wednesday for the same.

Meet the ladies of Toxic

Nayanthara, Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria star in Toxic with Yash.

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The official social media account of Toxic teased the reveal on Monday, writing, “Where are the ladies, @TheNameIsYash?” The actor had replied, “Calm down! Ladies take time to come!” revealing that the teaser would drop today. Announcing the drop on Wednesday, he wrote, “Ladies & Ladies…”

The 1-minute-41-second-long teaser begins by warning ‘kids’ to stay away and asking parents and grandparents to ensure their children do the same. Great grandparents are told to watch at their own risk. A voiceover goes, “Love. Love makes monsters of women. It is a beautiful illusion if one understands the depth of its deception. And yet here we are. Fighting for his scraps of devotion. But here comes a plot twist, ladies. Don’t forget the predictable spectacle of men and their c**k.”

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{{^usCountry}} The teaser introduces Nayanthara riding a bike, and Kiara is hinted at as a dancer. Rukmini, Tara and Huma seem to be plotting something bigger, even though the video doesn’t reveal much. The glimpse also features Yash telling the ladies he’s fighting, “Ladies and ladies. Do you want to come one at a time? Or all together?” He even flirts with them while fighting. About Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The teaser introduces Nayanthara riding a bike, and Kiara is hinted at as a dancer. Rukmini, Tara and Huma seem to be plotting something bigger, even though the video doesn’t reveal much. The glimpse also features Yash telling the ladies he’s fighting, “Ladies and ladies. Do you want to come one at a time? Or all together?” He even flirts with them while fighting. About Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups {{/usCountry}}

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Toxic is a period gangster film directed by Geetu Mohandas and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash through KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Yash stars in a dual role, alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The film was officially announced in 2023 as Yash 19, and filming commenced in 2024. The film, mounted on a massive budget, has been shot in Kannada and English simultaneously, dubbed into other South Indian languages and Hindi.

Filming wrapped up in 2025, and Toxic’s release has been postponed multiple times. It was initially scheduled for release on April 10, 2025, but was delayed because shooting had not yet wrapped. Later, it was announced that it would hit screens on March 19 this year, with Aditya Dhar revealing that Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be released on the same date. However, the release was postponed again to June 4, citing the conflict in West Asia. The film was postponed again for better ‘global distribution’ and is currently scheduled for release on August 26 on Onam.

Controversy on Yash’s teaser

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In January, Geetu released a new teaser of Toxic on Yash’s birthday, which saw him having sex with a woman in a car in a graveyard before massacring men trying to harm him. It ran into controversy when a complaint was submitted to the Karnataka State Commission for Women, objecting to the ‘obscene visuals’.

In February, a formal complaint was filed with the CBFC by the National Christian Federation, alleging that the teaser depicts obscene scenes and also hurts religious sentiments by including a statue of Archangel Michael in the fight sequence inside the cemetery.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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