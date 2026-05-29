Kiara Advani says Toxic director Geetu Mohandas banned her from greeting others on set: ‘Want you in that zone’

Fans are waiting with bated breath for Kiara Advani’s next film Toxic, in which she stars opposite superstar Yash. In a recent interaction, Kiara spoke about her experience shooting the film and revealed how filmmaker Geetu Mohandas did not allow her to greet anyone when she arrived on set. Kiara Advani plays Nadia in Geetu Mohandas' gangster film Toxic.

Kiara was not allowed to say ‘hi’ Speaking to Bombay Times, Kiara Advani said, “Geetu is like, okay, tomorrow when you come on set, I want you to be… and I’m a person when I walk on set I’m always like, ‘Hi, what’s up, good morning’, I’m that person. And she’s like, ‘I don’t want pleasantries, I want you to come in that zone, no hi hello, not your team, nobody, just be in a zone today’.”

‘Shooting in Kannada and English was challenging’ Toxic was shot in both Kannada and English, and Kiara admitted that the process was challenging for her. She said, “Working in Kannada, I think I would say Toxic has been challenging because it’s for the first time that we shot in both English and Kannada. We would do the same scene. So this shot was an English shot first till we got the take right. Then we do the Kannada take, because you’re, at least for someone like me, Kannada not being my language, mugging up my dialogues literally the night before," she said.

Kiara also shared how her character Nadia in the film made her rethink love and relationships. She further spoke about how the film changes the way people look at man-woman dynamics. The actor admitted that it took her some time to understand the world of Toxic and accept it as normal. She added that some people might find it risky, but that depends on everyone’s conventional space and understanding.