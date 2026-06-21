Toxic release date announced: Yash's film to now hit the screens in August after multiple delays

Kannada star Yash's upcoming movie, Toxic A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film was earlier supposed to be released in March but was postponed to June. However, the film was again pushed back. Now, after multiple delays, the film has finally fixed a new release date.

Yash announces Toxic release date

Yash as Raya in Toxic.

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On Sunday, Yash took to Instagram and shared a poster of the film. The actor wrote, "Honour Thy Father...#Toxic In Cinemas Worldwide from 26-08-2026." After multiple delays citing the Middle East conflict, makers have finally decided to release the film in August this year.

Toxic's multiple delays

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{{^usCountry}} Toxic was originally supposed to release on March 19, when it would have clashed with Dhurandhar 2. However, weeks before the release, it was pushed back to June. In March, when the film was postponed, Yash shared a statement from Toxic’s makers announcing a new release date for the film, June 4. The statement read, “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a film we conceptualized with the vision to create cinema for a global audience. Filmed in Kannada and English, it is built with the conviction to connect with viewers both at home and across the world. After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Toxic was originally supposed to release on March 19, when it would have clashed with Dhurandhar 2. However, weeks before the release, it was pushed back to June. In March, when the film was postponed, Yash shared a statement from Toxic’s makers announcing a new release date for the film, June 4. The statement read, “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a film we conceptualized with the vision to create cinema for a global audience. Filmed in Kannada and English, it is built with the conviction to connect with viewers both at home and across the world. After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience.” {{/usCountry}}

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However, the film was pushed back again in May, with no specific release date announcement. The makers said that a new release date would be announced in due time.

About Toxic

Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the film stars Yash in a double role along with Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and others in key roles. The fantasy action drama film marks Yash's return to the big screen after four years. The actor was last seen in the movie KGF 2, which emerged as a blockbuster, collecting over ₹1200 crore worldwide at the box office.

Apart from Toxic, Yash also has Ramayana in the pipeline. The Nitesh Tiwari film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The film is scheduled to release in two parts with one of them releasing in theatres on Diwali 2026 and another on Diwali 2027.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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