Toxic worldwide box office collection day 2: Yash film lags behind Dhurandhar 2, stays ahead of Jana Nayagan at 190 cr

Toxic worldwide box office collection day 2: Geetu Mohandas’ gangster film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups starring Yash was released in theatres this Wednesday. The film opened to lukewarm reviews but performed well at the box office on its opening day. It showed a considerable dip in collections on its second day. (Also Read: Kabzaa director R Chandru urges Kannadigas to appreciate and stand with Yash and Toxic amid criticism)

Toxic worldwide box office collection

Toxic worldwide box office collection day 2: Yash plays the lead in the Geetu Mohandas film.

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Trade sources have stated that Toxic has grossed ₹190 crore worldwide in two days of its release, and the film had brought in close to ₹140 crore on its opening day. The filmmakers had claimed on Thursday evening that the film had grossed ₹150 crore worldwide on its opening day. “Soaring HIGH against all odds! Box Office Intoxication by Rocking Star @TheNameIsYash,” they wrote, making the announcement.

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{{^usCountry}} However, trade website Sacnilk also reported different figures. According to the website, Toxic collected ₹101.10 crore net in India and ₹137 crore gross worldwide on its opening day. It brought in ₹138.75 crore net in India in two days after showing a 62.8% drop, and grossed ₹190.10 crore worldwide. The makers of Toxic have yet to release their figures for the second day. Toxic saw a dip in collections after its release amid high expectations, but it received lukewarm reviews. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, trade website Sacnilk also reported different figures. According to the website, Toxic collected ₹101.10 crore net in India and ₹137 crore gross worldwide on its opening day. It brought in ₹138.75 crore net in India in two days after showing a 62.8% drop, and grossed ₹190.10 crore worldwide. The makers of Toxic have yet to release their figures for the second day. Toxic saw a dip in collections after its release amid high expectations, but it received lukewarm reviews. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What were the box office collections of the film Toxic on its second day? On its second day, Toxic grossed ₹36.40 crore net in India, resulting in a total of ₹137.50 crore net after two days. Why did the film Toxic see a significant drop in box office collections on its second day? Toxic experienced a shocking 64% dip in collections on its second day, likely due to lukewarm reviews and criticism regarding excessive violence and an incoherent script. How did Toxic's box office performance compare to other films released around the same time? Toxic lagged behind Dhurandhar 2, which collected ₹358.86 crore worldwide in two days, while Toxic managed ₹190.10 crore, yet it still outperformed some other top-grossers like Jana Nayagan.

Toxic was released on Onam, which had the advantage of a long weekend. While the film showed a dip on its second day, it remains to be seen if collections pick up. Because it is lagging behind the top grosser of the year, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. It had made ₹358.86 crore worldwide in two days. Thanks to its strong opening, Toxic is still ahead of some top-grossers this year, like Ram Charan’s Peddi and Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, which grossed ₹148.49 crore and ₹118.50 crore worldwide in two days, respectively.

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About Toxic and its criticism

Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash through KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP, respectively. It stars Yash in dual roles alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and others. The film was mounted on a massive budget and has been receiving criticism since its first promo was released over sensual scenes and violence. After its release, the film continued to receive similar criticism. It was released in all South Indian languages and Hindi.