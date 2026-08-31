Toxic worldwide box office collection day 5: Yash film nears 300 crore, fails to beat Ram Charan's Peddi

Toxic worldwide box office collection day 5: Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairly Tale for Grown Ups opened to mixed reviews from the critics and audiences but the opening numbers were bigger than one expected. However, since the release date, the box office performance has only dipped. Audiences have been sharing their views on how the weak story of the film damages the scale of it.

Toxic worldwide box office collection

Toxic worldwide box office collection day 5: Yash film inches closer to ₹300 crore despite Sunday dip.

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According to the trade tracker, Yash’s Toxic is continuing its theatrical run, but the film is seeing a noticeable drop in collections after its huge opening. Overseas, the film added ₹2.00 crore on day 5, taking its total overseas gross to ₹29.25 crore. This took the film's worldwide gross collection to ₹285.20 crore in just five days. The film is now less than ₹15 crore away from crossing the ₹300 crore mark.

On day 5, the gangster drama earned ₹23.00 crore net in India from 16,241 shows, registering an overall occupancy of 25.3%. Despite the dip, the film has crossed the ₹200 crore mark in India, taking its five-day net collection to ₹214.10 crore.

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Deep Dive How has the box office collection of Toxic changed since its release? Since its release, Toxic's box office collection has seen a noticeable decline after a strong opening of ₹101.10 crore on Day 1. The film earned ₹23 crore net in India on Day 5, bringing its total India net collection to ₹214.10 crore. What are the reasons behind the drop in collections for Toxic? The drop in collections for Toxic has been attributed to mixed reviews from critics and audiences, concerns over its weak story, violent scenes, and treatment of female characters, which may be affecting word-of-mouth marketing. What is the current worldwide gross collection of Toxic, and how does it compare to other films? As of Day 5, Toxic's worldwide gross collection stands at ₹285.20 crore, making it one of the stronger performers of 2026, but still trailing behind Ram Charan's Peddi, which crossed ₹315 crore in the same timeframe.

{{^usCountry}} The first Sunday figure marked 8.5% drop from Saturday's collection of ₹25.15 crore. Interestingly, the film recorded 25.3% occupancy on Sunday across 16,241 shows, slightly higher than the 24.3% recorded on Saturday. However, the number of shows has fallen considerably from the 24,579 shows recorded on opening day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first Sunday figure marked 8.5% drop from Saturday's collection of ₹25.15 crore. Interestingly, the film recorded 25.3% occupancy on Sunday across 16,241 shows, slightly higher than the 24.3% recorded on Saturday. However, the number of shows has fallen considerably from the 24,579 shows recorded on opening day. {{/usCountry}}

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Toxic box office comparison

With ₹285.20 crore in worldwide gross collections after five days, Toxic is already among the stronger performers of 2026. However, the film still has some ground to cover to overtake the biggest releases of the year.

Ram Charan’s Peddi had crossed ₹315 crore worldwide within its first five days. Toxic is nearing to move past RJ Balaji’s Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, which ended its theatrical run at around ₹304 crore worldwide. That had made it the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 so far.

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The biggest numbers, however, remain some distance away. Sunny Deol’s Border 2 has crossed ₹450 crore worldwide during its lifetime run, while Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 has delivered a massive ₹1,813 crore worldwide.

Toxic faces a word-of-mouth challenge

The biggest concern for Toxic is the pace at which its collections have fallen since its opening day. The film began with a massive ₹101.10 crore on Day 1 but has recorded a steady decline in the days that followed.

Toxic has also faced criticism from sections of the audience over its violent scenes and treatment of its female characters. The mixed response could prove important as the film moves into its second week, especially with word-of-mouth playing a bigger role in sustaining theatrical business.

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Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash, Nayanthara and Kiara Advani in the lead, alongside Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. Released on August 26 in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English, the film is now eyeing the ₹300 crore worldwide milestone.