Travis Kelce was forced to move out of his house for ‘safety reasons’ amid romance with Taylor Swift, his brother says

Jason Kelce has revealed that his brother Travis Kelce had no option but to move out of his house for “safety reasons” amid his romance with Taylor Swift. “Travis knows way more than I do, he had to completely move out of his house,” he said during an appearance on The Big Podcast With Shaq. “People were just staying by his house.” Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift embrace after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo by EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

“And the first day he moved into the new house … [in] a gated community, somebody knocks on the back window of the house,” he added.

Jason, an NFL star, said he did not know what fame was before Kelce started dating Swift last year. “We’ve always been big in the football world, Travis especially. The Taylor world and the pop culture world, that’s a whole different level. It’s a new demographic that wasn’t there before,” Jason said.

Page Six reported that last year Kelce bought a $6 million mansion in Kansas City, Missouri. This happened a month after he made his relationship with Swift public.

Kelce began searching for a new home where he realised his previous high-end Briarcliff West neighbourhood house was accessible to everyone. He had bought that house in 2019 for $995,000.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs won big at the Super Bowl 2024. They overcame a 10-point deficit to win the game, becoming the first back-to-back Super Bowl champion in two decades. The team beat San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

The audience got a look at his romance with Swift on the field that day as the pair celebrated the victory with a kiss. "Oh my god. I can't believe that. I can't believe it. How did you do that?" Swift reportedly told her boyfriend. "I'm so proud of you.”

"Was it electric?" Kelce asked. "Unbelievable," Swift replied. “It was unbelievable. That was the craziest thing I've ever seen.”