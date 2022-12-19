Twitter hails KGF star Yash as he patiently poses with hundreds of fans for pics at event: 'Real superstar'

Actor Yash, who was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2, is yet to sign his next project. As fans eagerly wait for his next film’s announcement, he took out time to participate in an event in Bangalore. Hundreds of fans showed up at the event and they were extremely lucky to get themselves clicked with the star. Also read: Yash says people in the north would make fun of South cinema earlier

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per some fans who were present at the event, Yash patiently clicked pictures and selfies with nearly 700 fans at the event. Some of them took to Twitter and shared their photos with Yash and hailed his humbleness and called him a ‘real superstar’.

In a video, fans are seen lining up to catch a glimpse of Yash and get pictures clicked. It read, “Overwhelming moment. He is a real superstar, never before phenomena after such huge huge success. Sacha humble. Sacha down to earth."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another fan posted a picture with Yash and wrote, “Ohhh man dream come true moment. What an aura he has. Was emotional and had goosebumps simultaneously when I met @TheNameIsYash.”

Yash’s last release KGF: Chapters 2 grossed over ₹1000 crore at the global box-office. In an interview to Variety, Yash had opened up about the possibility of the next installment of the franchise. He said, "Already we have thought of a lot of scenes, me and Prashanth. There are a lot of things which we couldn’t do in ‘Chapter 2.’ So we know there are a lot of possibilities, a lot of kick-ass scenes are there. But it’s just an idea. And we’ve just left it there right now.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also revealed that he is overwhelmed with the response he has been still receiving for KGF: Chapter 2. Yash added that KGF wasn’t supposed to be a two-part film. However, it was director Prashanth who felt it could be made into a franchise seeing its potential.

Speaking about the two parts, Yash said, “KGF was meant to be one film, but midway through the production, Neel decided to split the film into two, because he felt that some scenes were being rushed and the emotional aspect of it, something that is critical to winning Indian audiences, no matter what the genre is, needed expanding. The production took a month’s break to work on this aspect.”

“The best portions were in the second half, which is ‘Chapter 2.’ So I was worried about ‘Chapter 1’ if that had not worked, we would never make ‘Chapter 2.’ That was the gamble we had to take," he also said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON