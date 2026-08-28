Upendra reviews Yash's Toxic and hails it as a new experience; internet disagrees and says ‘even Kabzaa, KD better’

Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups starring Yash was released in theatres on Wednesday. The film received polarising reviews from critics after its release, but Kannada star Upendra was all praise for it. He watched the film and posted a review, which also received mixed responses from viewers. (Also Read: ₹190 cr">Toxic worldwide box office collection day 2: Yash film lags behind Dhurandhar 2, stays ahead of Jana Nayagan at ₹190 cr)

Upendra reviews Toxic, praises Yash and team

Upendra was all praise for Yash and his recent release, Toxic.

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Upendra posted his review of Toxic on X (formerly Twitter) in both Kannada and English. He wrote, “TOXIC IS A FAIRY TALE …. BUT GROWN-UPS?? Watched Toxic. Wow! What a movie! A new world and an entirely new experience! The hard work, dedication, and passion of every artist and technician are truly commendable! Hats off to Yash and the entire team!” This came a day after his Kabzaa director, R Chandru, had urged Kannadigas to appreciate and stand with Yash and Toxic amid its criticism.

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Internet has mixed response to Upendra’s review

{{^usCountry}} The internet had varied reactions to Upendra’s review, with some X users leaving comments such as, “Stop celebrating mediocrity,” and “Even " Kabza", "Martin" and "KD" movies are far far better than this disgusting garbage movie.” One even wrote, “You only understand the film sir others can't understand....but we need atleast minimum basic story...only rich visuals and PUBG action scenes can't save the film.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The internet had varied reactions to Upendra’s review, with some X users leaving comments such as, “Stop celebrating mediocrity,” and “Even " Kabza", "Martin" and "KD" movies are far far better than this disgusting garbage movie.” One even wrote, “You only understand the film sir others can't understand....but we need atleast minimum basic story...only rich visuals and PUBG action scenes can't save the film.” {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What are the general themes and storyline of the movie Toxic? Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a gangster film set in Goa under Portuguese rule, exploring themes of power, betrayal, and morality through the journey of its protagonist, Raya. Why did Upendra's review of Toxic receive mixed reactions from the internet? Upendra's review praised Toxic as a unique experience, but many viewers disagreed, criticizing the film's lack of coherent storytelling and labeling it as mediocre, leading to polarized opinions online. How did Toxic perform at the box office during its opening days? Toxic grossed approximately ₹190 crore worldwide in its first two days, achieving a strong opening despite a significant drop in collections on the second day.

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Others wondered what version of Toxic Upendra had watched, with some comments reading, “Sir, could you please tell the production house to distribute the same print. What you have watched?” and “Can u explain the story. I watched but where is the story can u describe? Motive intention agenda wht, wht legacy hero should continue?” Numerous X users left comments in a similar vein.

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There were others who thought Upendra’s review wasn’t as surprising. “Good to see you tweeting about the movie. This story telling in some ways suits your style,” pointed out one person, while another wrote, “Psychological movie and upendra not supporting will never happen. It's his genre after all.” One even thought, “I always feel upendra should direct this film. The psychological thriller factory and the guilt. No one can direct better than him.”

About Toxic

Toxic is a gangster film directed by Geetu Mohandas and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash through KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP, respectively. It stars Yash in dual roles, alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and others. The film was released in theatres on August 26 for Onam and grossed ₹190 crore worldwide in two days. It remains to be seen how it fares in the coming days.