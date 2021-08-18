U-Turn director Pawan Kumar tests positive for Covid-19, shares pic of his lungs

Filmmaker Pawan Kumar, who is known for films such as Lucia and U-Turn, has revealed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. He took to Instagram to share a picture of his lungs and confirm that he has been infected with SARS CoV Variant 2.

"A picture of my beautiful lungs, it's currently hosting an unwelcomed guest called SARS CoV 2. The lungs and the rest of me have been putting up quite a strong fight to throw this guest out and will get to the end of it in about 14 days. I am doing fine otherwise, locked up in a room and sleeping most of the time. A huge huge shoutout to @sowmya_jaganmurthy for being such an awesome caregiver," read his Instagram post.

Pawan Kumar rose to fame with his Kannada project Lucia, which was later remade in Tamil with Siddharth.

He recently worked on Telugu web series Kudi Yedamaithe, a time-loop thriller starring Amala Paul and Rahul Vijay in the lead roles.

Pawan will soon begin work on Kannada psychological thriller Dvitva, which will star Puneeth Rajkumar in the lead. The makers recently announced that they’ve roped in Trisha as the leading lady.

Talking about Dvitva, Pawan told Times of India: “It is a concept I have been working on for many years. I wanted to tell a story that dwells more into a character and his discovery of himself. I first wrote the story and then started looking for a title that describes it the best. I stumbled upon Dvitva. I instantly liked what it means and how it sounds. It has been the identity of the film for me since then."



