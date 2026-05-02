Vaazha 2 OTT release date: When and where to watch the Malayalam film that broke box office records

Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros OTT release date: If there's one film that shocked everyone with its impressive box office haul in the first quarter of 2026, it is the small Malayalam-language drama, Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. The coming-of-age drama received unanimous praise after released and was unbeatable at the box office, crossing ₹100 crore worldwide. If you missed the film in theatres, no need to wait any longer, as the film is now set for its OTT premiere!

Vaazha 2 OTT release date

Vaazha 2 is all set for its OTT premiere in a few days!

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The film will premiere on JioHotstar from May 8. The announcement was shared by the official X account of JioHotstar Malayalam. “Bros are back by demand! Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros will be streaming from May 8 on JioHotstar,” read the caption of the post. Take a look:

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{{^usCountry}} Vaazha 2 broke box-office records, becoming the fastest Malayalam film to enter the ₹100 crore club in Kerala. It has beaten the record held by Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra (which took 24 days to enter the ₹100 crore club) and Mohanlal-starrer Thudarum (which took 19 days to do the same). About Vaazha 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vaazha 2 broke box-office records, becoming the fastest Malayalam film to enter the ₹100 crore club in Kerala. It has beaten the record held by Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra (which took 24 days to enter the ₹100 crore club) and Mohanlal-starrer Thudarum (which took 19 days to do the same). About Vaazha 2 {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The film stars Hashir H., Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak V., alongside Vijay Babu, Aju Varghese, Bijukuttan, Alphonse Puthren, and Sudheesh in supporting roles. It follows four friends, Hashir, Alan, Ajin, and Vinayak, who are labelled as troublemakers. These friends navigate societal pressure as well as academic struggles, even as family expectations pile up on them. The plot mainly explores their transition from school to adulthood, focusing on how these male friendships lead to self-realisation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film stars Hashir H., Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak V., alongside Vijay Babu, Aju Varghese, Bijukuttan, Alphonse Puthren, and Sudheesh in supporting roles. It follows four friends, Hashir, Alan, Ajin, and Vinayak, who are labelled as troublemakers. These friends navigate societal pressure as well as academic struggles, even as family expectations pile up on them. The plot mainly explores their transition from school to adulthood, focusing on how these male friendships lead to self-realisation. {{/usCountry}}

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The first instalment was titled 'Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys' was released in 2024. It was directed by Anand Menen and written by Vipin Das. The film starred Siju Sunny, Amith Mohan Rajeswari, Joemon Jyothir, Anshid Anu, Anuraj O. B., Saaf, Jagadish, Kottayam Nazeer, Azees Nedumangad and Noby Marcose.

After the success of the sequel, the makers have now announced Vaazha 3, with a tagline "Biopic of Billion Girls." The highlight of the third part is that the film is expected to star an all-women lead cast. The third instalment is directed by debutant Viswan Sreejith. "The Vaazha franchise has grown into something far bigger than we ever imagined. Thanks to all the love you have given us!We launched Vaazha with the intention of introducing fresh talent to cinema, and we are committed to carrying that legacy forward in all future chapters. This is the only franchise where the door is always open whether you want to write, direct, act, or compose," Vipin Das wrote on Instagram.

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He added, "While the title and the audience remain our constant pillars, the faces in front of and behind the camera will always represent the next generation of cinema. Driven by your overwhelming response and suggestions, we are thrilled to announce: Vaazha 3-Biopic of a Billion Girls. Like always, the directorial baton passes to Viswan Sreejith, who has been a vital part of my direction team. Production is set to begin by next year. We know it's a long wait, but we promise to make it worth it!"

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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