Ved box office: Riteish Deshmukh-starrer becomes second-highest grossing Marathi film after Sairat, earns 44.9 crore

Ved, Riteish Deshmukh's first Marathi movie as a director, was released on December 30. It has garnered the actor, who also stars in the film alongside actor-wife Genelia D'souza, not only praise for his performance and direction, but also proved to be a success at the box office. Ved has minted ₹44.9 crore, so far, making it the second-highest grossing Marathi film ever after Sairat, which was released in 2016. Ved grossed ₹2.72 crore on Saturday, and is expected to keep up the numbers on Sunday. Also read: Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh dance with glasses in their pockets in Marathi song Ved Lavlay. Watch

Riteish Deshmukh's romantic drama, which is a remake of the 2019 Telugu film, Majili, has been doing well at the box office. Ved had collected ₹ 33.42 crore in the first two weekends of its release, and now, in its third weekend in theatres, the Marathi film has garnered a total of ₹44.92 crore, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Reportedly made on a budget of around ₹15 crore, Ved is not only making a profit, but also breaking many records, when it comes to Marathi box office collections.

Sharing Ved's box office collection, Taran tweeted on Sunday, "Marathi film Ved is now the second-highest grossing Marathi film after Sairat… As expected, biz (business) doubles on [third] Saturday [vis-à-vis Friday], expect big gains on Sunday again… This one refuses to slow down… [Week 3] Friday ₹1.35 crore, Saturday ₹2.72 crore. Total: ₹44.92 crore."

Apart from Riteish and Genelia, Ved also has a special guest appearance by Salman Khan, who was seen in the song Ved Lavlay. The film also marks Genelia's Marathi debut. Last year, Genelia and Riteish were also seen together in the comedy film Mister Mummy, which was released on November 18. After making a comeback to acting, Genelia is reportedly also planning to return to Telugu cinema with an untitled film that introduces Karnataka’s former minister Gali Janardhan Reddy’s son Kireeti as lead actor. The bilingual film, in Telugu and Kannada, will be directed by Radha Krishna.Next, Riteish will be seen in the upcoming horror-comedy Kakuda alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem, and in Sajid Khan's comedy film, 100 percent, alongside John Abraham, Nora Fatehi, and Shehnaaz Gill.

