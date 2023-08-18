Vijay Deverakonda compares Dulquer Salmaan's King of Kotha to his Liger: ‘I hope your action film does better than mine’

Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan had a rare rendezvous in Hyderabad while promoting their respective films. While Vijay will be seen in Shiva Narvana's Telugu romantic comedy Kushi opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu on September 1, Dulquer will play the lead role in Abhilash Joshiy's Malayalam action thriller King of Kotha on August 24. (Also Read: Guns & Gulaabs review: This explosive cast of Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan deserved a better Raj & DK series)

Vijay cracks a Liger joke

Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan

Early on in the video of their chat posted on the YouTube channels of both stars, Vijay pointed out how their current trajectories are interestingly going in reverse directions. While Vijay's last film before the romance Kushi was Puri Jagannadh's pan-India boxing film Liger last year, Dulquer's last film before the actioner King of Kotha was Hanu Raghavapudi's period romantic film Sita Ramam opposite Mrunal Thakur last year.

But Vijay was also quick to add a witty remark, “I hope your action film does better than mine,” referring to the dismal box office collection of Liger. The two then had a hearty laugh. Dulquer then returned the favour and said, “I hope your love story blows up like mine.” Sita Ramam earned ₹91.40 crore at the box office.

Dulquer says people like to see him in romantic roles

Vijay said in the same conversation that he recently held a national press conference in Hyderabad for the trailer launch of Kushi and was majorly asked questions about his views and plans on marriage. Dulquer said that he's only asked why he's doing an action film in a rugged avatar as people like to see him clean-shaven in romantic roles.

“As soon as people think I'm comfortable in something, I want to quickly get out of there. I think that's the only way to keep it interesting for us, and for them,” Dulquer said. However, he also added that he cannot be like his gangster character in real life since he has a tough time emoting anger loudly even on screen.

While Vijay and Dulquer have not shared the screen space together, their mutual fondness is fairly well known. They both also did Nag Ashwin's critically acclaimed 2018 film Mahanati, where Samantha was also their co-star.

