Vtuber Fulgur Ovid's hiatus sheds light on the human side of a streamer

VTubing, a trend in which streamers posed as anime-like avatars to represent themselves, has become increasingly popular in recent years. However, like any job, it can take a toll on content creators, especially when they are dealing with personal issues, such as health issues or family problems. This was the case for popular NIJISANJI's Fulgur Ovid, a beloved VTuber, who announced on April 24 that he would be taking a short break from his Zatsudan (Free Talk) streams due to some personal reasons.

Fulgur Ovid behind the virtual avatars. (Image Credit: Twitter)

“I’m really sorry to do this but due to personal reasons I have to cancel the zatsudan tomorrow too. I’ll on break for a little while and tweet when I next have a schedule. Rest well comfydants. I’ll be back soon,” the tweet read.

On May 2, NIJISANJI confirmed that Fulgur would be going on hiatus for health reasons.

“We are sorry to announce that Fulgur Ovid will be going on hiatus due to health reasons from May 2nd,” Nijisanji EN Official Twitter handle announced.

Fulgur's announcement on Twitter did not provide that much of details, but he promised to update his fans once he will back. His cancellation of Zatsudan streams was just the beginning of his long stretched break. NIJISANJI's announcement was more specific, pointing to Fulgur's health as the reason for his more extended hiatus.

The situation is similar to that of Ironmouse, another very popular VTuber who opened up about her hurdles with physical health and well-being. Ironmouse's fans also showed their support by donating to charities for the immunocompromised and defending her, emphasizing that her well-being sat top of the priority list.

VTubing is a goofy content creation platform in which streamers use virtual avatars to represent themselves. The popularity of VTubing has grown in recent years, with many viewers drawn to the charming and quirky personalities of VTubers.

However, as with any job, VTubing can be taxing on content creators, especially when they are dealing with major personal issues such as health problems. Fulgur Ovid's decision to take a break for health reasons is a reminder that content creators are human in flesh and blood with their own struggles and difficulties. Several fans and fellow VTubers expressed their love for Fulgur and wished him a speedy recovery.

It's also worth noting that Fulgur's agency, NIJISANJI, took the initiative to provide more specific information about his hiatus. This shows that agencies and companies have a responsibility to prioritize the well-being of their employees, even in the realm of virtual content creation.

