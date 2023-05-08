Bittersweet day for K-pop fans! '#WeWillWaitForJinyoung' trends on Twitter as GOT7 star enlists for military service

It's a bittersweet day for K-pop fans as GOT7's Jinyoung enlists for his mandatory military service. The 27-year-old heartthrob will be bidding farewell to the entertainment industry and his adoring fans for the next two years.

BH Entertainment, Jinyoung's agency, announced his enlistment and requested for privacy during the process, citing safety reasons. They also advised fans to stay away from the entrance ceremony to avoid overcrowding.

Statement issued by BH Entertainment.

Before his departure, Jinyoung caused a stir on social media by revealing his buzz cut, a common hairstyle for military service enlistees. He then took to Instagram to share a heartfelt letter to his fans, expressing his love and gratitude for their support.

"I promise to think of you all, stay healthy, experience many things, and come back as a better person," Jinyoung wrote. "I am always grateful, and I love you."

The news of Jinyoung's enlistment has left fans heartbroken, with many flooding social media with messages of support and well-wishes. GOT7, a South Korean boy band, was formed in 2014 and quickly gained international fame for their catchy tunes and electrifying performances.

Twitter is rending with tweets mentioning #WeWillWaitForJinyoung in support of the k-pop star. A fan account tweeted, “Just within this same year before May 8th... you released your solo album, held fan concerts, filmed for The Witch, and won two Baeksangs. Serve well and stay healthy our idol and actor Park Jinyoung. We’ll be right here waiting. 💚 SERVE WELL JINYOUNG #WeWillWaitForJinyoung”

“Serve well and come back safe and healthy, Jinyoung. Thank you for giving us (your favorite animal 🐥) the chance to meet you this year. 'Till we meet again in 2024. 🍑 #WeWillWaitForJinyoung”, another user tweeted.

Jinyoung's enlistment marks the latest departure of a K-pop idol for military service, a mandatory obligation for all able-bodied South Korean men between the ages of 18 and 28. While fans will undoubtedly miss Jinyoung's presence, they can take comfort in the fact that he will return as a stronger and more mature artist.

