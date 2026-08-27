Where are JP Miller and wife Suzie Skinner now? Life after Mica Miller's death in focus amid Netflix docu series

The Netflix true crime documentary series "The Death of The Pastor's" wife has reignited interest in the 2024 death of Mica Miller, a Church singer in North Carolina.

Mica Miller, as seen on the poster of Netflix docu series, 'Death of the Pastor's Wife.'

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Miller, who was married to the pastor of the church in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, died on April 27, 2024. The 30-year-old's body was found dead from a single gunshot wound by a riverbank at Lumber River State Park in Orrum, North Carolina.

Robeson County Sheriff's Office ruled Miller's death a suicide. But the family and associates of the 30-year-old have questioned the official ruling, pointing fingers at her married to Jean-Paul 'JP' Miller - a pastor at Solid Rock Church in Myrtle Beach.

With the release of the documentary, JP Miller's life after Mica Miller's death has come under the scanner. Jean-Paul got married to Suzie Skinner - reportedly a physical therapist in Myrtle Beach.

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{{^usCountry}} In this article, we will take a look at where Jean-Paul Miller and Suzie Skinner is now. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In this article, we will take a look at where Jean-Paul Miller and Suzie Skinner is now. {{/usCountry}}

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Is JP Miller Still A Pastor? What We Know

JP Miller comes from a family of pastors and built his career preaching at the Solid Rock Church in Myrtle Beach. JP Miller pleaded not guilty to the 2025 federal charges and denied any involvement in the death of Mica Miller. He remains free on bond and still reportedly lives in Myrtle Beach with his new wife, Suzie Skinner. There are references to a "new church" in some his biography, but the details are unclear.

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JP Miller's life has come under scrutiny after relatives of Mica Miller alleged that JP was allegedly abusive and controlling. JP, however denied the crime allegations in an interview with ABC 11. "Never once in any way shape or form. Not any type of abuse. Not physical. No type of abuse ever,” he said.

“I took better care of her than any man could have possibly taken care of her in every way," Miller continued, noting that Mican was allegedly diagnosed with bipolar disorder and struggled with her mental health.

"She never had to cook a single meal, she never had to clean not one time, she never had to work, all she had to do was take her medicine and enjoy her life," he added.

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Suzie Skinner's Previous Marriage In Focus

Also of interest has been the history of Suzie Skinner, before she got married to JP Miller in June 2025. Skinner, identified as a physical therapist from Myrtle Beach, was married to Christopher Skinner - a quadriplegic US Army veteran who turned into a motivational speaker.

Chris had suffered and accident and reportedly met Suzie during his rehabilitation. The couple's connection with JP Miller was formed through the church community. But Chris Skinner died on September 6, 2021, in a fatal pool accident when his motorized wheelchair accidentally entered a swimming pool at Emmens Preserve in the Market Common area.

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The unusual circumstances of Chris Skinner's death also raised eyebrows.