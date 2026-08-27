Matthew Mayich accident update: ASU hockey player remains hospitalized as Blues issue statement on NHL prospect

St. Louis Blues prospect Matthew Mayich remains hospitalized after collapsing during an outdoor workout last Thursday, according to a report from The Athletic. Matthew Mayich reportedly suffered what paramedics described as a “heat-related illness”. (X @StLouisBlues)

Heat-related illness reported The defenseman reportedly suffered what paramedics described as a “heat-related illness” during the workout at Arizona State University.

Tempe Fire Medical Rescue crews were dispatched to 400 S. Rural Road, the location of Sun Angel Stadium, at 8:31 a.m. Thursday following a call about a heat-related illness. A patient was treated at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital.

ASU confirms investigation after athlete collapse Arizona State is now reviewing the circumstances surrounding the workout that preceded Mayich’s collapse and hospitalization. Chris Fiscus, the university’s vice president of media relations, confirmed the review Tuesday.

“A student-athlete who collapsed during an outdoor exercise Thursday morning remains hospitalized,” Fiscus said.

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“The student-athlete, a member of the ASU hockey team, is not being named by the university because of privacy interests. The university is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the workout,” he added.