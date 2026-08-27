Matthew Mayich accident update: ASU hockey player remains hospitalized as Blues issue statement on NHL prospect
Arizona State is now reviewing the circumstances surrounding the workout that preceded Matthew Mayich’s collapse and hospitalization.
St. Louis Blues prospect Matthew Mayich remains hospitalized after collapsing during an outdoor workout last Thursday, according to a report from The Athletic.
Heat-related illness reported
The defenseman reportedly suffered what paramedics described as a “heat-related illness” during the workout at Arizona State University.
Tempe Fire Medical Rescue crews were dispatched to 400 S. Rural Road, the location of Sun Angel Stadium, at 8:31 a.m. Thursday following a call about a heat-related illness. A patient was treated at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital.
ASU confirms investigation after athlete collapse
Arizona State is now reviewing the circumstances surrounding the workout that preceded Mayich’s collapse and hospitalization. Chris Fiscus, the university’s vice president of media relations, confirmed the review Tuesday.
“A student-athlete who collapsed during an outdoor exercise Thursday morning remains hospitalized,” Fiscus said.
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“The student-athlete, a member of the ASU hockey team, is not being named by the university because of privacy interests. The university is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the workout,” he added.
Blues support Mayich’s recovery
The Blues have also been monitoring Mayich’s condition. St. Louis president of hockey operations Doug Armstrong released a statement Wednesday expressing the organization’s support for the defenseman and his family.
“The entire Blues organization is keeping Matthew Mayich close to our hearts as we pray for his comfort and recovery while he continues to undergo medical treatment in Arizona,” Blues president of hockey operations Doug Armstrong said in a statement released Wednesday.
Armstrong added that the Blues had remained updated on Mayich’s condition through his agent and offered their support to his family during the difficult time.
Mayich’s journey from NHL draft to ASU
St. Louis selected Mayich 170th overall in the sixth round of the 2023 NHL Draft. The 21-year-old attended the Blues’ prospect camps in both 2023 and 2024 but did not sign an entry-level contract with the organization.
Following his four-year junior career with the Ontario Hockey League’s Ottawa 67s, Mayich spent the 2025-26 season at Clarkson University.
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After the conclusion of Clarkson’s season in March, he announced his decision to transfer to Arizona State. He was expected to begin his sophomore season with the Sun Devils during the 2026-27 campaign.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More