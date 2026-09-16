Gurugram smart signals struggle in rush hours, cops switch to manual mode
Traffic personnel said sudden lane changes, two-wheelers and spillovers overwhelm the system at IFFCO, Rajiv, Subhash and Vatika Chowk.
Gurugram’s newly installed multi-crore smart traffic signal network, designed to read traffic volumes and autonomously adjust light timings, is struggling during peak-hour congestion, forcing traffic personnel to frequently override the system and manually regulate movement at several busy junctions.
Under the first phase, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is upgrading 111 intersections across sectors 1 to 55 at ₹12.5 crore. Another 32 locations in sectors 58 to 115 have been identified for the second phase at ₹7.46 crore. GMDA has installed 141 smart sensor cameras for the Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS).
GMDA officials said all 111 intersections and 141 cameras are currently fully functional. The tender requires the contractor to maintain the cameras for seven years from completion of installation, with maintenance costs included in the tender amount.
Officials said there are no recorded instances of prolonged breakdowns. Disruptions are rare, generally during extended power cuts, and the cameras have two batteries. Three teams conduct weekly checks.
However, GMDA does not maintain separate records of maintenance calls or minor breakdowns, so data on breakdowns, calls and average repair time is unavailable.
The system uses vehicle detector cameras to assess traffic volumes on each approach and adjust green-light durations. The network is linked to the GMDA’s Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) to monitor vehicular flow.
However, at congestion-prone junctions including IFFCO Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Subhash Chowk and Vatika Chowk, traffic personnel said the system is frequently overwhelmed by sudden lane changes, two-wheelers squeezing through gaps and bumper-to-bumper spillovers.
Assistant commissioner of police (traffic, headquarters and highways), Satyapal Yadav, told HT, “Traffic on-ground officials often override the automatic signals based on the vehicular congestion and unforeseen instances like waterlogging or route diversions. There are no specific protocols we follow, but traffic personnel often have to switch off the automatic timers regularly to control traffic situations on the ground.”
An HT check across multiple junctions over the last week found signals along Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road and Vatika Chowk were heavily manually controlled, particularly during evenings. A signal near Sector 70 along the SPR road was regularly blocked from one side during evening hours. At the junction, HT also found that the traffic light was often non-functional and officials were absent.
A traffic police officer near Vatika Chowk said the system works during steady afternoon traffic but struggles during morning and evening rush hours, forcing personnel to switch to manual mode to prevent kilometre-long queues.
Manoj Saini, a GMDA official who looks after the Smart City Signal project, told HT, “Our focus is to ensure zero manual intervention on the roads, and for that the traffic police officials and GMDA are working in synergy to devise strategies to achieve our goal.”
Saini said cameras detect vehicular movement within 20-30 metres and adjust signals accordingly. He acknowledged that heavy dust can blur their vision and periodic system breakdowns can prevent traffic detection.
GMDA has three on-ground teams to address breakdowns, with cameras repaired within four hours, he said. The frequent failures and consequent manual intervention, however, raise questions over the effectiveness of the multi-crore project.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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