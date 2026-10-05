‘Most stupid rule’: Novak Djokovic loses his cool, clashes with umpire and Alexander Zverev as VAR drama erupts in tense China Open win
The quarterfinal contest was briefly interrupted by a moment of controversy that left Novak Djokovic angry
Novak Djokovic turned back the clock to produce a sensational come-from-behind win against top seed and fresh-crowned US Open winner Alexander Zverev, winning 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the China Open semifinals and extend his incredible unbeaten run in the ATP 500 tournament. But the win did not come without tense VAR drama that saw the Serb lose his cool with both the umpire and Zverev.
The incident happened at the start of the match, after Djokovic was broken in the opening game. With the German serving at 30-15 in the opening game, Djokovic won the point, but Zverev immediately walked up to the umpire, complaining that the LED advertising signage had gone dark when he hit the return.
Replays showed that a section of the signage had switched off, though not as Zverev was hitting the forehand. The chair umpire ordered the point to be replayed, prompting a frustrated exchange from Djokovic.
Djokovic said: "I served, he played another shot, is that OK? Like that, it changed there. He played after the serve. It doesn't make any sense."
As Djokovic argued with the umpire, Zverev stuck his nose in, saying: "I didn't know about the challenge, that's why I came to him and asked," to which an increasingly angry Serb said: “But then you [should] stop after the serve? This must be the most stupid change of rules I've ever heard in my life. It makes no sense. We could play a 30-shot rally and he could lose the point and say: 'OK, I'm going to challenge now'.”
Equally baffled by the decision, Annabel Croft, on Sky Sports commentary, sided with Djokovic.
"This is absolutely fascinating. I have never, ever seen this. It would be a first if they replayed the point.
"It changed before the point. I guess there they should have stopped the point... I think Djokovic is right. I've never seen anything so ridiculous in my life. I cannot believe they have made this decision."
Djokovic did not get the break back and went on to lose the opening set, but he broke at 5-4 in the second to level the match, shifting the momentum in his favour after a tightly contested battle.
With little separating the pair in the third, the Serbian struck again at 5-4 on Zverev's serve, securing the decisive break to seal victory in two hours and 35 minutes.
"I was trying to be aggressive and come to the net, and change up the pace, not giving the same pattern," Djokovic said.
"I am just glad that I held my nerves, played good shots at important moments, 5-4 in the second and third."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More