Who is John Paul ‘JP’ Miller's friend Mark Kaufman, where's he now? Mica Miller case revisited in Death of Pastor's Wife

Mark Kaufman is John Paul ‘JP’ Miller's friend, and has come to light as Netflix's Death of the Pastor's Wife revisits the Mica Miller suicide.

Mark Kaufman, believed to be JP Miller's friend, has come into focus amid Netflix's Death of the Pastor's Wife, which has rekindled interest in the Mica Miller death case. (X/@therobbieharvey)

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The Tab noted that the documentary did not shine a light on all details – Miller's relationship with Kaufman being one of them. As per the report, it was Kaufman who first wrote the parody songs that Mica frequently sang. Further, the plane Still Rock Ministries purchased after Mica’s death was transferred to Mark's company FeRX LLC.

Now, the Mica Miller docuseries has led to fresh online claims about Mark Kaufman.

Also Read | John Paul Miller's first wife Alison Williams: Where is she now? Latest update amid Netflix's Death of the Pastor's Wife

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{{^usCountry}} “Would love to know if Mark Kaufman has an alibi for around the time Mica Miller died. There is always a possibility Mica went to meet someone that day,” a true crime enthusiast wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Would love to know if Mark Kaufman has an alibi for around the time Mica Miller died. There is always a possibility Mica went to meet someone that day,” a true crime enthusiast wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

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Another alleged “I've spoken with several more sources who say they've seen evidence Mark Kaufman bought JP's Crocodile Rocks shares a few months ago. The amount at which it was purchased is unknown. Mark Kaufman is now the majority owner and I trust the sources telling me this.” Yet another said “Mark Kaufman hasn't been interviewed or accounted for during Mica Miller's death.”

Who is Mark Kaufman?

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Mark Kaufman reportedly sang a parody that JP Miller wrote, the day after Mica's suicide. Kaufman was described as Miller's ‘best friend’ a report by Baptist News Global noted.

The report notes that Kaufman usually stayed in the background, but sometimes popped up as Miller's ‘right hand man’.

Episode 1 of the Netflix docuseries shows Kaufman was the best man when JP Miller wed Mica. “I’ve known John-Paul unfortunately for quite a while. He forced me to be his friend, forced me to be his best man,” Kaufman had joked.

The report noted that Pam Muise, one of the other pastors of Solid Rock Church, had said in Episode 2 that her chruch phone began to get messages from Miller meant for Kaufman, one Sunday. “Mark was being asked to pick up a young woman from the airport who was supposedly coming in to see JP,” she said on the Netflix series.

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When Mica had left JP in the weeks leading up to her death, Kaufman reportedly called her and said “I’m not calling on John-Paul’s behalf. I’m calling on both of y’all’s behalf.” Then, the night of Mica's death, Erica Rahr, a former member of Solid Rock Church, said “Mark Kaufman had texted me and very bluntly said, ‘Mica killed herself.’” JP Miller also texted Mica's friend and her husband the same night, saying ”I thought u 2 should know. Mica killed herself earlier today. She needed her lithium because she has been having a 3-month psychotic episode."

The report notes that JP Miller and Mark Kaufman described Mica's death as a suicide before the police had publicly classified it as such.

Where is Mark Kaufman now?

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As per reports from journalists Beth Braden and Mandy Matney, Mark Kaufman is in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He got his pilot's license on September 5, 2024, and it was Kaufman who got reportedly brought back Miller to church after he'd resigned in 2015 allegedly over an affair with Mica.