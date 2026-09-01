John Paul Miller and Suzie Skinner: Where are they now? Inside the pastor's marriage to his third wife

Netflix's true crime docuseries "Death of the Pastor's Wife," which premiered on August 26, has brought renewed attention to John Paul Miller's relationships, especially his marriage to Suzie Skinner. Here is everything we know. John Paul Miller married Suzie Skinner in June 2025, over a year after his second wife Mica Miller's death. (NETFLIX)

Who is John Paul Miller? John Paul Miller was a pastor at Solid Rock Church in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was previously married to Alison Williams, with whom he had four children, according to court documents cited by People.

His marriage to Williams ended in divorce in 2016 after his affair with Mica Miller became known, per Today.

His marriage to Mica Miller Mica married her first husband, Jeremy Deas, when she was 18. The two had met as teenagers at Solid Rock Church, and John Paul officiated their wedding in 2012.

Three years into that marriage, Mica and John Paul began having an affair. Mica's brother, Nate Francis, said in the docuseries that Mica had called him and admitted to the relationship. After both divorced their spouses, John Paul and Mica married on November 17, 2017. He was 38 at the time, and she was 23, per Today.

Also read: Was Mica Miller harassed by husband JP Miller? Her 911 calls reveal repeated pleas for help

Who is Suzie Skinner? During his marriage to Mica, John Paul met Suzie Skinner at Solid Rock Church, where he was pastor. At the time, Suzie was married to her first husband, Chris Skinner.

Suzie and Chris met when she worked as his physical therapist after he was left paralyzed from the neck down in a car accident at age 20, as per People. Chris was found dead in a community pool in September 2021. He died of asphyxiation due to drowning, Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard told WPDE.

Also read: Who is Suzie Skinner? 5 things to know about JP Miller's new wife as Netflix revisits Mica’s death

John Paul and Suzie's marriage In the docuseries, Mica's friend Charlotte Korn alleged that John Paul and Suzie were having an affair. "[Mica] told me she had known for a while," Korn said, as per People.

Korn claimed Mica eventually asked John Paul to sign a document agreeing to end any affairs, or she would end the marriage and that he allegedly signed it.

John Paul married Suzie in a private beach ceremony in Myrtle Beach on June 1, 2025, a little over a year after Mica's death. The two are believed to remain married.

Where are they now? While Solid Rock Church no longer operates at its original location, the couple and other church members continue to meet at smaller locations, with John Paul serving as pastor and Suzie leading worship, per People. Charlotte Korn said in the docuseries that around "15 to 20 people" still attend.

Miller remains out on a $100,000 bond and has been ordered to surrender his passport and wear an ankle monitor, according to The Post and Courier.

Mica's death and charges against JP Mica Miller, 30, was found dead on April 27, 2024, in Lumber River State Park in North Carolina, about 70 miles from her home in Myrtle Beach. She died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and her death was ruled a suicide.

John Paul has not been charged in Mica's death and has denied any involvement. However, in December 2025, a federal grand jury indicted him on charges of cyberstalking and making false statements to investigators. Prosecutors allege he sent Mica "unwanted and harassing communications" starting in November 2022, including posting a nude photo of her without consent and contacting her over 50 times in a day, as per reports.

He pleaded not guilty in January and has denied the allegations. His trial is now expected in October 2026.