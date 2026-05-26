Magen Fieramusca is now in focus after the release of Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard on Netflix on April 17. The crime drama reconstructs one of America’s most unsettling cases involving a newborn theft and murder.

Why did Magen Fieramusca fake pregnancy? Expert explains how ‘maternal desire’ triggered Heidi Broussard's murder(Austin Police Department, Courtesy of Humble Police)

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The film stars Anna Hopkins as Heidi Broussard and Emily Osment as Magen, and is directed by Michelle Ouellet.

Magen meticulously constructed a false pregnancy over several months, and ultimately betrayed her friend, Heidi, killing her to steal her baby. Heidi and Magen had been friends for years. The native Texans met when they were 11 years old at Texas Bible Institute in Columbus, Texas, an arrest affidavit obtained by CNN revealed.

During Heidi’s pregnancy and Magen’s fake pregnancy, the two women discussed how they might give birth on the same day. Magen was even in the hospital room when Heidi’s daughter, Margot Carey, was born on NOvember 26, 2019.

What did Magen Fieramusca do?

Heidi, a 33-year-old woman, was last seen alive on December 12, 2019, when she dropped her eldest child at school in Austin, Texas, with her newborn daughter Margot in tow. When she did not return home to her partner Shane Carey, police launched a manhunt for her and her infant. The case took a shocking turn when authorities began focusing on a neighbor’s account: before vanishing, Heidi was seen getting into a car belonging to her long-distance friend, Magen Fieramusca from Houston.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators said that Magen had claimed she was pregnant too, at the same time as Heidi. However, Magen’s pregnancy was fake. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said that Magen had claimed she was pregnant too, at the same time as Heidi. However, Magen’s pregnancy was fake. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Magen drove from Houston to Austin, claiming she wanted to support her friend when she gave birth and during recovery, when it was actually a calculated scene to acquire Heidi’s baby. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Magen drove from Houston to Austin, claiming she wanted to support her friend when she gave birth and during recovery, when it was actually a calculated scene to acquire Heidi’s baby. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Magen strangled Heidi to death using a combination of a dog leash and her bare hands. Her motive was to steal the infant and raise her as her own child. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Magen strangled Heidi to death using a combination of a dog leash and her bare hands. Her motive was to steal the infant and raise her as her own child. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators later found Heidi’s body in the trunk of Magen’s car. Margot was found safe inside the Houston home. The child was reunited with her father and family. Police found out that Heidi had been killed just days after she gave birth.

Why did Magen Fieramusca fake a pregnancy?

According to FBI behavioral analysts, Magen was motivated by "maternal desire," which is a desperate compulsion to have a baby. Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Sanjay Adhia told the Houston Chronicle in January 2020 that some women have in the past faked pregnancies due to feeling "insecure in a relationship and their hope is that if they have a child, their relationship will be secure."

Tahir Rahman, an associate professor of psychiatry at Washington University in St. Louis, tells A&E Crime and Investigation that Magen had developed what could be called a distorted fixation on becoming a mother. "In American society, motherhood is often idealized, and women are culturally rewarded for fulfilling this role," Rahman said.

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Read More | Who is Heidi Broussard's fiance Shane Carey and where is he now? Life after stolen baby case

Rahman added that Magen may have viewed her pregnant friend Heidi as an obstacle "who possessed what Fieramusca lacked."

"If you have pure maternal desire, there is a more expeditious and less cruel way to do this," Dr. Gary Brucato, a forensic and clinical psychologist who specializes in psychotic illness and violence, told A&E Crime + Investigation. "If you wanted a baby to pass off as your own, it wouldn't have to be your best friend that you took it from.”

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"To be able to lie and pretend to support her friend when thinking, ‘When you have this baby, I'm going to take it from you and eliminate you,’ that suggests a kind of callousness and a disregard for human emotion that is pretty manipulative," he added.

Magen was arrested shortly after Heidi’s body was discovered, and originally charged with capital murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse. She accepted a plea deal in January 2023, reducing the murder charge to first-degree but waiving her right to appeal.

On February 2, 2023, Magen was sentenced to 55 years in prison with the possibility of parole She is now serving her sentence at the William P. Hobby Unit in Marlin, Texas. She will be eligible for parole in 2047, according to inmate records, but could remain in prison until December 2074.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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