Why was Gen V cancelled? The real reasons Amazon axed The Boys spinoff after two seasons

Amazon Prime Video has confirmed that Gen V will not return for a third season. The decision was shared by executive producers Eric Kripke and Evan Goldberg. The show ends after two seasons but its story will continue in other projects. Gen V ends after Season 2 but its story will continue in The Boys universe. (Instagram/ @genv)

Why is Gen V cancelled? There is no single official reason but there are few factors why this could have happened.

First, the show started strong but could not keep that momentum. When Season 2 released its first three episodes in September 2025, it got 424 million minutes viewed and reached number eight on the Nielsen top 10 streaming chart. This was the highest weekly viewership for the show, with two thirds of viewers aged 18 to 49, according to Variety. But after that, it only returned to the top 10 one more time.

The show also faced a major loss. One of its stars, Chance Perdomo died in a motorcycle accident in March 2024 while on his way to the set, according to The Deadline. His death caused a delay in the production of Season 2.

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What the creators said Eric Kripke and Evan Goldberg spoke about the show ending and made it clear that the story is not over for the characters.

"While we wish we could keep the party going another season at Godolkin, we're committed to continuing the Gen V characters' stories in The Boys Season 5 and other VCU projects on the horizon," they said in a statement, as per Deadline. "You'll see them again."

Some characters from Gen V will appear in upcoming episodes of The Boys Season 5. This was already hinted at in the Gen V Season 2 finale, where the students were recruited by Annie January, also known as Starlight to join the resistance against Homelander.

Kripke also explained why endings are important. "I think it's a show that demands an ending," he told IGN. "You can't just let it go forever and then peter out. You need it to have a definitive, explosive ending, because so much of it is about the battle between these two teams. There's only so many years that they can go after Homelander and The Seven and almost get there, but not quite, before people start to smell a rat a little bit. So it's time to blow it up."

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What comes next for ‘The Boys’ universe? Even though Gen V has ended and The Boys will finish with Season 5 on May 20.

The next big project is Vought Rising, a prequel set in the 1950s. It will follow Soldier Boy which will played by Jensen Ackles and Stormfront which will played by Aya Cash. The show is expected to release in 2027 and there will be a small tease of it in The Boys Season 5, according to Variety.

Another project, The Boys: Mexico is also currently in development.