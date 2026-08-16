Yash says wife Radhika Pandit 'won't be happy' about Toxic intimate scenes: 'Every partner would feel uncomfortable'

Yash and his fans are eagerly awaiting the release of his highly anticipated film Toxic. However, the film's trailer sparked controversy, with several viewers calling out the erotic scenes featuring Yash and other actors. In a recent interaction, Yash opened up about his wife and former actor Radhika Pandit's reaction to the intimate scenes in the film.

'Every partner would feel uncomfortable'

Kiara Advani and Yash in a still from Tabaahi song from Toxic.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking to Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat, Yash admitted that, like any other partner, his wife also felt uncomfortable. However, he said he decided to step out of his comfort zone to do justice to the art and make the portrayal as authentic as possible.

He said, “I think every partner would feel uncomfortable about this. I don’t want to lie. Every partner feels that way. But I think, by the end of the day, we have to understand that it’s a craft. It’s an art, and what we’re trying to achieve with this is very, very different. Some things people do because they believe in them. Some things people do because they know about them. Some things are done just because even the next generation looks up to it and learns from it. So some things have to be recorded, and I feel this story is important.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

'She won’t be happy about it'

{{^usCountry}} Yash insisted that since his wife is also an actor, she understands the process and trusts him completely. He said, “I’ve also stepped out of my comfort zone. It’s not easy for me to do these things, but the story demands it, and it’s a crucial part of it. Of course, she won’t be happy about it, but that doesn’t mean she’s upset or anything, because she trusts me. The important thing is, she’s also an actor. She understands it’s a job, and when I’m performing, it’s an actor doing their part. It’s not her husband.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yash insisted that since his wife is also an actor, she understands the process and trusts him completely. He said, “I’ve also stepped out of my comfort zone. It’s not easy for me to do these things, but the story demands it, and it’s a crucial part of it. Of course, she won’t be happy about it, but that doesn’t mean she’s upset or anything, because she trusts me. The important thing is, she’s also an actor. She understands it’s a job, and when I’m performing, it’s an actor doing their part. It’s not her husband.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The actor also revealed that Toxic has been made with young audiences in mind. He said the film is aimed at Gen Z and explores some of the problems and challenges they face in their interactions with the older generation.

About Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash as a gangster in a dual role. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-written by Yash and Mohandas. It features an ensemble of A-list female leads, including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The film will mark Yash's return to the big screen after a four-year gap following KGF: Chapter 2 (2022).