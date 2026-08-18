Yoo Ah In makes big-screen comeback with an occult thriller after drug scandal: Everything you need to know

South Korean actor Yoo Ah In is set to make his comeback to the entertainment industry. He has signed a movie, tentatively titled Vampir, which marks his first major acting project since his drug-related legal case brought his career to a halt. The actor will headline the upcoming occult mystery thriller directed by Jang Jae Hyun, the filmmaker behind the blockbuster Exhuma. The casting was confirmed by local distributor NEW (Next Entertainment World) on Tuesday.

Yoo Ah In set for his comeback

Yoo Ah In makes big-screen comeback with Vampir after drug scandal, joins Exhuma director’s next film.

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According to Korea Herald, Vampir tells a story about an unnamed contract killer who gets hired by a pastor to find out more information about some pagan sects. Yoo Ah In will be playing the role of the assassin who remains fearless and calm under pressure. However, his outlook begins to change after he becomes involved in the case.

The cast also includes Lee Sung Min, Lee Jun Hyuk, Doy, Yoon Kyung Ho, and Choi Hyun Wook. The film reunites Jang with a major production following Exhuma, which became one of South Korea’s biggest box-office successes in 2024.

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Yoo Ah In's legal case and sentence

{{^usCountry}} Yoo Ah In’s career was put on hold in 2023 after he was accused of repeatedly using propofol, marijuana and other controlled drugs. Investigators found that he had illegally received propofol at hospitals in Seoul on 181 occasions between 2020 and 2022, allegedly under the pretext of undergoing cosmetic procedures. He was also accused of misusing three other medical anaesthetics, including midazolam and ketamine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yoo Ah In’s career was put on hold in 2023 after he was accused of repeatedly using propofol, marijuana and other controlled drugs. Investigators found that he had illegally received propofol at hospitals in Seoul on 181 occasions between 2020 and 2022, allegedly under the pretext of undergoing cosmetic procedures. He was also accused of misusing three other medical anaesthetics, including midazolam and ketamine. {{/usCountry}}

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In February 2025, the actor was sentenced to one year in prison, with the sentence suspended for two years, along with a fine of 2 million won (approximately US$1,420). The Supreme Court later upheld the sentence, with his probation period set to continue until July 2027. The appeals court had earlier reduced the punishment, stating: “Considering the motive, method, and consequences of the crime, as well as circumstances after the offense, the sentence handed down in the first trial was too heavy and unfair.”

How the controversy affected his career

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Ah In stepped away from acting after the allegations emerged. He was replaced in the second season of Netflix’s K-drama Hellbound, while the release of films, including The Match and Hi-Five, was also pushed back. Both movies eventually reached audiences in 2025.

Vampir now becomes an important step in Yoo’s return to acting. It is his first confirmed creative project in several years and his first new production since the legal case significantly affected his career. His agency had previously avoided confirming any comeback plans, saying, “Nothing has been decided yet”.

About Vampir

The film's principal photography began earlier this month with filming set to began later this month. The actors began their script reading workshops and the production house is targetting 2028 theatrical release.