Love Scout actor Lee Jun Hyuk: Indian cinema has a unique appeal, I would love to be a part of it

After being synonymous with action and thriller genres, actor Lee Jun Hyuk has become the new face of romance with his latest K-drama, SBS’s ‘Love Scout’. He is winning hearts for his turn as the super-efficient secretary and single dad, Yu Eun Ho, in the workplace drama. The show, which also features actor Han Ji-Min as Kang Ji Yun, the workaholic and disorderly CEO of a head-hunting firm, has struck a chord for subverting gender stereotypes. In an exclusive conversation with HT City from Seoul, Jun Hyuk talks about his foray into romance, his trip to India, and his desire to explore international opportunities. Lee Jun Hyuk(Photo: SBS)

Love Scout has come as a breath of fresh air. Be it the dynamics between a CEO and her assistant, or a father and child, the narrative is refreshing. What was the first thing that drew you towards this project?

I rarely get to be a part of heart-warming stories, so this project caught my interest. I was also eager to work with Han Ji-Min. Additionally, since I am not married, playing a single dad felt like a challenge. I was curious to see how I would handle those aspects of the role.

There’s a telling moment in the show when Eun Ho tells his senior that he needs to take time off for his daughter’s well-being. Though the choice costs him at work, he is clear about his priorities. As an actor, did you primarily focus on that aspect of Eun Ho’s personality?

I believe there is nothing more important in this world than family. While there may be issues at work, for Eun Ho, his daughter always comes first. That conviction was unwavering for him, and I wanted to portray that strong sense of priority without hesitation.

Is it important for you to relate to your character on a personal level? Are there any similarities between you and Eun Ho?

Yes, like Eun Ho, I don’t particularly like conflicts or uncomfortable situations in both work and personal life. So, I tend to mediate and smooth things over.

After being part of intense narratives like Naked Fireman (2017), Designated Survivor: 60 Days (2019), and 365: Repeat the Year (2020), fans are excited to see you in a romantic drama. How did it feel to be part of a romance?

In most of my previous projects, my scenes were filled with dead bodies. But this time around, I worked in a completely different setting — surrounded by cherry blossoms, a cute child, and a much lighter atmosphere. It felt like a refreshing and new experience.

As an actor, what’s the first thing that draws you to a project? Is it your character, the story or the director?

My priorities shift depending on the situation. If I’m playing the lead, the overall story becomes the most important factor. If I’m in a supporting role, the character takes precedence. And, if the role requires strong communication with the director, I focus on who is helming the project.

Is there a genre you are keen to explore, and a role you would like to play?

I’ve been part of many genres and portrayed many unique roles. These days, I am curious and excited to see how others might transform me into new characters.

Over the years, has there been a change in your process of choosing subjects and characters?

After taking on a variety of roles, I now feel like I’ve gained more flexibility and freedom in selecting my projects.

Finally, would you like to visit India? Have you had a chance to see any Indian movies? Also, are you open to working in an Indian project?

I have visited India before. Since I love movies, I even went to a theatre to watch an Indian film by myself. I cannot recall the title as I am not familiar with the language, but it was a four-hour intense drama about a father seeking revenge for his daughter’s death. I’m still very curious about that movie’s title. As for working in India, I am open to being a part of projects from across the world. Indian cinema has a unique appeal, and if an opportunity arises, I would love to be a part of it.