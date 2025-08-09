Premier League 2025-26 dates, schedule, and how to watch it live in India

The 2025-26 Premier League season is set to commence on Saturday, August 16, 2025, promising a thrilling 34th edition of the competition and the 127th season of top-flight English football. The season will conclude on May 24, 2026. The Premier League 2025/26 season

Defending champion Liverpool FC will face AFC Bournemouth in the opening match of the season at Anfield, where the fans will get to see a special tribute to Diogo Jota, who lost his life in an accident.

However, the momentum of he opening weekend will peak when Manchester United and Arsenal face each other at Old Trafford on Sunday, August 17.

How and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 season in India?

For football fans in India, JioHotstar has secured the broadcasting rights for the next three seasons, starting from the 2025-26 campaign. You can watch the matches on JioHotstar, accessible via OTTplay Premium.

The upcoming season will feature 33 weekend rounds and five midweek rounds of matches. Promoted sides Leeds United, Burnley, and Sunderland make their return to the top flight.

When does the Premier League 2025/26 start?

The Premier League 2025/26 will start on 16th August 2025 with Liverpool taking on AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. The match will start at 12.30 am IST.

When will the Premier League 2025/26 end?

The Premier League 2025/26 season will end on May 24, 2026.

Who are the current champions of the Premier League?

Liverpool, who last season won their 20th title in the English top-flight football, are the current champions of the league.

Who are the most successful team in the Premier League?

Manchester United are the most successful team in the Premier League era with 13 titles. However, in the English top flight, Manchester United and Liverpool are equal with 20 top titles.

Who has scored the most goals in Premier League history?

Alan Shearer, with 260 goals, is the highest goalscorer in Premier League history. Harry Kane with 213 and Wayne Rooney with 208 goals are the other two footballers to score more than 200 goals in Premier League history.

Who has the most assists in Premier League history?

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs, with 162 assists, has the record for providing the most assists in Premier League history. Kevin de Bruyne, with 119 assists, follows him on the list.

Premier League 2025/26 full schedule

Round Date Time Home Team Away Team

1 16 Aug 00:30 Liverpool Bournemouth

1 16 Aug 17:00 Aston Villa Newcastle United

1 16 Aug 19:30 Brighton and Hove Albion Fulham

1 16 Aug 19:30 Sunderland West Ham United

1 16 Aug 19:30 Tottenham Hotspur Burnley

1 16 Aug 22:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester City

1 17 Aug 18:30 Chelsea Crystal Palace

1 17 Aug 18:30 Nottingham Forest Brentford

1 17 Aug 21:00 Manchester United Arsenal

1 19 Aug 00:30 Leeds United Everton

2 23 Aug 00:30 West Ham United Chelsea

2 23 Aug 17:00 Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur

2 23 Aug 19:30 Bournemouth Wolverhampton Wanderers

2 23 Aug 19:30 Brentford Aston Villa

2 23 Aug 19:30 Burnley Sunderland

2 23 Aug 22:00 Arsenal Leeds United

2 24 Aug 18:30 Crystal Palace Nottingham Forest

2 24 Aug 18:30 Everton Brighton and Hove Albion

2 24 Aug 21:00 Fulham Manchester United

2 26 Aug 00:30 Newcastle United Liverpool

3 30 Aug 00:30 Aston Villa Crystal Palace

3 30 Aug 17:00 Chelsea Fulham

3 30 Aug 19:30 Manchester United Burnley

3 30 Aug 19:30 Sunderland Brentford

3 30 Aug 19:30 Tottenham Hotspur Bournemouth

3 30 Aug 19:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Everton

3 30 Aug 22:00 Leeds United Newcastle United

3 31 Aug 18:30 Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester City

3 31 Aug 18:30 Nottingham Forest West Ham United

3 31 Aug 21:00 Liverpool Arsenal

4 13 Sep 19:30 Arsenal Nottingham Forest

4 13 Sep 19:30 Bournemouth Brighton and Hove Albion

4 13 Sep 19:30 Brentford Chelsea

4 13 Sep 19:30 Burnley Liverpool

4 13 Sep 19:30 Crystal Palace Sunderland

4 13 Sep 19:30 Everton Aston Villa

4 13 Sep 19:30 Fulham Leeds United

4 13 Sep 19:30 Manchester City Manchester United

4 13 Sep 19:30 Newcastle United Wolverhampton Wanderers

4 13 Sep 19:30 West Ham United Tottenham Hotspur

5 20 Sep 19:30 Arsenal Manchester City

5 20 Sep 19:30 Bournemouth Newcastle United

5 20 Sep 19:30 Brighton and Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur

5 20 Sep 19:30 Burnley Nottingham Forest

5 20 Sep 19:30 Fulham Brentford

5 20 Sep 19:30 Liverpool Everton

5 20 Sep 19:30 Manchester United Chelsea

5 20 Sep 19:30 Sunderland Aston Villa

5 20 Sep 19:30 West Ham United Crystal Palace

5 20 Sep 19:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Leeds United

6 27 Sep 19:30 Aston Villa Fulham

6 27 Sep 19:30 Brentford Manchester United

6 27 Sep 19:30 Chelsea Brighton and Hove Albion

6 27 Sep 19:30 Crystal Palace Liverpool

6 27 Sep 19:30 Everton West Ham United

6 27 Sep 19:30 Leeds United Bournemouth

6 27 Sep 19:30 Manchester City Burnley

6 27 Sep 19:30 Newcastle United Arsenal

6 27 Sep 19:30 Nottingham Forest Sunderland

6 27 Sep 19:30 Tottenham Hotspur Wolverhampton Wanderers

7 04 Oct 19:30 Arsenal West Ham United

7 04 Oct 19:30 Aston Villa Burnley

7 04 Oct 19:30 Bournemouth Fulham

7 04 Oct 19:30 Brentford Manchester City

7 04 Oct 19:30 Chelsea Liverpool

7 04 Oct 19:30 Everton Crystal Palace

7 04 Oct 19:30 Leeds United Tottenham Hotspur

7 04 Oct 19:30 Manchester United Sunderland

7 04 Oct 19:30 Newcastle United Nottingham Forest

7 04 Oct 19:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Brighton and Hove Albion

8 18 Oct 19:30 Brighton and Hove Albion Newcastle United

8 18 Oct 19:30 Burnley Leeds United

8 18 Oct 19:30 Crystal Palace Bournemouth

8 18 Oct 19:30 Fulham Arsenal

8 18 Oct 19:30 Liverpool Manchester United

8 18 Oct 19:30 Manchester City Everton

8 18 Oct 19:30 Nottingham Forest Chelsea

8 18 Oct 19:30 Sunderland Wolverhampton Wanderers

8 18 Oct 19:30 Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa

8 18 Oct 19:30 West Ham United Brentford

9 25 Oct 19:30 Arsenal Crystal Palace

9 25 Oct 19:30 Aston Villa Manchester City

9 25 Oct 19:30 Bournemouth Nottingham Forest

9 25 Oct 19:30 Brentford Liverpool

9 25 Oct 19:30 Chelsea Sunderland

9 25 Oct 19:30 Everton Tottenham Hotspur

9 25 Oct 19:30 Leeds United West Ham United

9 25 Oct 19:30 Manchester United Brighton and Hove Albion

9 25 Oct 19:30 Newcastle United Fulham

9 25 Oct 19:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Burnley

10 01 Nov 20:30 Brighton and Hove Albion Leeds United

10 01 Nov 20:30 Burnley Arsenal

10 01 Nov 20:30 Crystal Palace Brentford

10 01 Nov 20:30 Fulham Wolverhampton Wanderers

10 01 Nov 20:30 Liverpool Aston Villa

10 01 Nov 20:30 Manchester City Bournemouth

10 01 Nov 20:30 Nottingham Forest Manchester United

10 01 Nov 20:30 Sunderland Everton

10 01 Nov 20:30 Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea

10 01 Nov 20:30 West Ham United Newcastle United

11 08 Nov 20:30 Aston Villa Bournemouth

11 08 Nov 20:30 Brentford Newcastle United

11 08 Nov 20:30 Chelsea Wolverhampton Wanderers

11 08 Nov 20:30 Crystal Palace Brighton and Hove Albion

11 08 Nov 20:30 Everton Fulham

11 08 Nov 20:30 Manchester City Liverpool

11 08 Nov 20:30 Nottingham Forest Leeds United

11 08 Nov 20:30 Sunderland Arsenal

11 08 Nov 20:30 Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United

11 08 Nov 20:30 West Ham United Burnley

12 22 Nov 20:30 Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur

12 22 Nov 20:30 Bournemouth West Ham United

12 22 Nov 20:30 Brighton and Hove Albion Brentford

12 22 Nov 20:30 Burnley Chelsea

12 22 Nov 20:30 Fulham Sunderland

12 22 Nov 20:30 Leeds United Aston Villa

12 22 Nov 20:30 Liverpool Nottingham Forest

12 22 Nov 20:30 Manchester United Everton

12 22 Nov 20:30 Newcastle United Manchester City

12 22 Nov 20:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Crystal Palace

13 29 Nov 20:30 Aston Villa Wolverhampton Wanderers

13 29 Nov 20:30 Brentford Burnley

13 29 Nov 20:30 Chelsea Arsenal

13 29 Nov 20:30 Crystal Palace Manchester United

13 29 Nov 20:30 Everton Newcastle United

13 29 Nov 20:30 Manchester City Leeds United

13 29 Nov 20:30 Nottingham Forest Brighton and Hove Albion

13 29 Nov 20:30 Sunderland Bournemouth

13 29 Nov 20:30 Tottenham Hotspur Fulham

13 29 Nov 20:30 West Ham United Liverpool

14 04 Dec 01:30 Arsenal Brentford

14 04 Dec 01:30 Bournemouth Everton

14 04 Dec 01:30 Brighton and Hove Albion Aston Villa

14 04 Dec 01:30 Burnley Crystal Palace

14 04 Dec 01:30 Fulham Manchester City

14 04 Dec 01:30 Leeds United Chelsea

14 04 Dec 01:30 Liverpool Sunderland

14 04 Dec 01:30 Manchester United West Ham United

14 04 Dec 01:30 Newcastle United Tottenham Hotspur

14 04 Dec 01:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Nottingham Forest

15 06 Dec 20:30 Aston Villa Arsenal

15 06 Dec 20:30 Bournemouth Chelsea

15 06 Dec 20:30 Brighton and Hove Albion West Ham United

15 06 Dec 20:30 Everton Nottingham Forest

15 06 Dec 20:30 Fulham Crystal Palace

15 06 Dec 20:30 Leeds United Liverpool

15 06 Dec 20:30 Manchester City Sunderland

15 06 Dec 20:30 Newcastle United Burnley

15 06 Dec 20:30 Tottenham Hotspur Brentford

15 06 Dec 20:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester United

16 13 Dec 20:30 Arsenal Wolverhampton Wanderers

16 13 Dec 20:30 Brentford Leeds United

16 13 Dec 20:30 Burnley Fulham

16 13 Dec 20:30 Chelsea Everton

16 13 Dec 20:30 Crystal Palace Manchester City

16 13 Dec 20:30 Liverpool Brighton and Hove Albion

16 13 Dec 20:30 Manchester United Bournemouth

16 13 Dec 20:30 Nottingham Forest Tottenham Hotspur

16 13 Dec 20:30 Sunderland Newcastle United

16 13 Dec 20:30 West Ham United Aston Villa

17 20 Dec 20:30 Aston Villa Manchester United

17 20 Dec 20:30 Bournemouth Burnley

17 20 Dec 20:30 Brighton and Hove Albion Sunderland

17 20 Dec 20:30 Everton Arsenal

17 20 Dec 20:30 Fulham Nottingham Forest

17 20 Dec 20:30 Leeds United Crystal Palace

17 20 Dec 20:30 Manchester City West Ham United

17 20 Dec 20:30 Newcastle United Chelsea

17 20 Dec 20:30 Tottenham Hotspur Liverpool

17 20 Dec 20:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Brentford

18 27 Dec 20:30 Arsenal Brighton and Hove Albion

18 27 Dec 20:30 Brentford Bournemouth

18 27 Dec 20:30 Burnley Everton

18 27 Dec 20:30 Chelsea Aston Villa

18 27 Dec 20:30 Crystal Palace Tottenham Hotspur

18 27 Dec 20:30 Liverpool Wolverhampton Wanderers

18 27 Dec 20:30 Manchester United Newcastle United

18 27 Dec 20:30 Nottingham Forest Manchester City

18 27 Dec 20:30 Sunderland Leeds United

18 27 Dec 20:30 West Ham United Fulham

19 31 Dec 01:30 Arsenal Aston Villa

19 31 Dec 01:30 Brentford Tottenham Hotspur

19 31 Dec 01:30 Burnley Newcastle United

19 31 Dec 01:30 Chelsea Bournemouth

19 31 Dec 01:30 Crystal Palace Fulham

19 31 Dec 01:30 Liverpool Leeds United

19 31 Dec 01:30 Manchester United Wolverhampton Wanderers

19 31 Dec 01:30 Nottingham Forest Everton

19 31 Dec 01:30 Sunderland Manchester City

19 31 Dec 01:30 West Ham United Brighton and Hove Albion

20 03 Jan 20:30 Aston Villa Nottingham Forest

20 03 Jan 20:30 Bournemouth Arsenal

20 03 Jan 20:30 Brighton and Hove Albion Burnley

20 03 Jan 20:30 Everton Brentford

20 03 Jan 20:30 Fulham Liverpool

20 03 Jan 20:30 Leeds United Manchester United

20 03 Jan 20:30 Manchester City Chelsea

20 03 Jan 20:30 Newcastle United Crystal Palace

20 03 Jan 20:30 Tottenham Hotspur Sunderland

20 03 Jan 20:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers West Ham United

21 08 Jan 01:30 Arsenal Liverpool

21 08 Jan 01:30 Bournemouth Tottenham Hotspur

21 08 Jan 01:30 Brentford Sunderland

21 08 Jan 01:30 Burnley Manchester United

21 08 Jan 01:30 Crystal Palace Aston Villa

21 08 Jan 01:30 Everton Wolverhampton Wanderers

21 08 Jan 01:30 Fulham Chelsea

21 08 Jan 01:30 Manchester City Brighton and Hove Albion

21 08 Jan 01:30 Newcastle United Leeds United

21 08 Jan 01:30 West Ham United Nottingham Forest

22 17 Jan 20:30 Aston Villa Everton

22 17 Jan 20:30 Brighton and Hove Albion Bournemouth

22 17 Jan 20:30 Chelsea Brentford

22 17 Jan 20:30 Leeds United Fulham

22 17 Jan 20:30 Liverpool Burnley

22 17 Jan 20:30 Manchester United Manchester City

22 17 Jan 20:30 Nottingham Forest Arsenal

22 17 Jan 20:30 Sunderland Crystal Palace

22 17 Jan 20:30 Tottenham Hotspur West Ham United

22 17 Jan 20:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Newcastle United

23 24 Jan 20:30 Arsenal Manchester United

23 24 Jan 20:30 Bournemouth Liverpool

23 24 Jan 20:30 Brentford Nottingham Forest

23 24 Jan 20:30 Burnley Tottenham Hotspur

23 24 Jan 20:30 Crystal Palace Chelsea

23 24 Jan 20:30 Everton Leeds United

23 24 Jan 20:30 Fulham Brighton and Hove Albion

23 24 Jan 20:30 Manchester City Wolverhampton Wanderers

23 24 Jan 20:30 Newcastle United Aston Villa

23 24 Jan 20:30 West Ham United Sunderland

24 31 Jan 20:30 Aston Villa Brentford

24 31 Jan 20:30 Brighton and Hove Albion Everton

24 31 Jan 20:30 Chelsea West Ham United

24 31 Jan 20:30 Leeds United Arsenal

24 31 Jan 20:30 Liverpool Newcastle United

24 31 Jan 20:30 Manchester United Fulham

24 31 Jan 20:30 Nottingham Forest Crystal Palace

24 31 Jan 20:30 Sunderland Burnley

24 31 Jan 20:30 Tottenham Hotspur Manchester City

24 31 Jan 20:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Bournemouth

25 07 Feb 20:30 Arsenal Sunderland

25 07 Feb 20:30 Bournemouth Aston Villa

25 07 Feb 20:30 Brighton and Hove Albion Crystal Palace

25 07 Feb 20:30 Burnley West Ham United

25 07 Feb 20:30 Fulham Everton

25 07 Feb 20:30 Leeds United Nottingham Forest

25 07 Feb 20:30 Liverpool Manchester City

25 07 Feb 20:30 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur

25 07 Feb 20:30 Newcastle United Brentford

25 07 Feb 20:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Chelsea

26 12 Feb 01:30 Aston Villa Brighton and Hove Albion

26 12 Feb 01:30 Brentford Arsenal

26 12 Feb 01:30 Chelsea Leeds United

26 12 Feb 01:30 Crystal Palace Burnley

26 12 Feb 01:30 Everton Bournemouth

26 12 Feb 01:30 Manchester City Fulham

26 12 Feb 01:30 Nottingham Forest Wolverhampton Wanderers

26 12 Feb 01:30 Sunderland Liverpool

26 12 Feb 01:30 Tottenham Hotspur Newcastle United

26 12 Feb 01:30 West Ham United Manchester United

27 21 Feb 20:30 Aston Villa Leeds United

27 21 Feb 20:30 Brentford Brighton and Hove Albion

27 21 Feb 20:30 Chelsea Burnley

27 21 Feb 20:30 Crystal Palace Wolverhampton Wanderers

27 21 Feb 20:30 Everton Manchester United

27 21 Feb 20:30 Manchester City Newcastle United

27 21 Feb 20:30 Nottingham Forest Liverpool

27 21 Feb 20:30 Sunderland Fulham

27 21 Feb 20:30 Tottenham Hotspur Arsenal

27 21 Feb 20:30 West Ham United Bournemouth

28 28 Feb 20:30 Arsenal Chelsea

28 28 Feb 20:30 Bournemouth Sunderland

28 28 Feb 20:30 Brighton and Hove Albion Nottingham Forest

28 28 Feb 20:30 Burnley Brentford

28 28 Feb 20:30 Fulham Tottenham Hotspur

28 28 Feb 20:30 Leeds United Manchester City

28 28 Feb 20:30 Liverpool West Ham United

28 28 Feb 20:30 Manchester United Crystal Palace

28 28 Feb 20:30 Newcastle United Everton

28 28 Feb 20:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Aston Villa

29 05 Mar 01:30 Aston Villa Chelsea

29 05 Mar 01:30 Bournemouth Brentford

29 05 Mar 01:30 Brighton and Hove Albion Arsenal

29 05 Mar 01:30 Everton Burnley

29 05 Mar 01:30 Fulham West Ham United

29 05 Mar 01:30 Leeds United Sunderland

29 05 Mar 01:30 Manchester City Nottingham Forest

29 05 Mar 01:30 Newcastle United Manchester United

29 05 Mar 01:30 Tottenham Hotspur Crystal Palace

29 05 Mar 01:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Liverpool

30 14 Mar 20:30 Arsenal Everton

30 14 Mar 20:30 Brentford Wolverhampton Wanderers

30 14 Mar 20:30 Burnley Bournemouth

30 14 Mar 20:30 Chelsea Newcastle United

30 14 Mar 20:30 Crystal Palace Leeds United

30 14 Mar 20:30 Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur

30 14 Mar 20:30 Manchester United Aston Villa

30 14 Mar 20:30 Nottingham Forest Fulham

30 14 Mar 20:30 Sunderland Brighton and Hove Albion

30 14 Mar 20:30 West Ham United Manchester City

31 21 Mar 20:30 Aston Villa West Ham United

31 21 Mar 20:30 Bournemouth Manchester United

31 21 Mar 20:30 Brighton and Hove Albion Liverpool

31 21 Mar 20:30 Everton Chelsea

31 21 Mar 20:30 Fulham Burnley

31 21 Mar 20:30 Leeds United Brentford

31 21 Mar 20:30 Manchester City Crystal Palace

31 21 Mar 20:30 Newcastle United Sunderland

31 21 Mar 20:30 Tottenham Hotspur Nottingham Forest

31 21 Mar 20:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Arsenal

32 11 Apr 19:30 Arsenal Bournemouth

32 11 Apr 19:30 Brentford Everton

32 11 Apr 19:30 Burnley Brighton and Hove Albion

32 11 Apr 19:30 Chelsea Manchester City

32 11 Apr 19:30 Crystal Palace Newcastle United

32 11 Apr 19:30 Liverpool Fulham

32 11 Apr 19:30 Manchester United Leeds United

32 11 Apr 19:30 Nottingham Forest Aston Villa

32 11 Apr 19:30 Sunderland Tottenham Hotspur

32 11 Apr 19:30 West Ham United Wolverhampton Wanderers

33 18 Apr 19:30 Aston Villa Sunderland

33 18 Apr 19:30 Brentford Fulham

33 18 Apr 19:30 Chelsea Manchester United

33 18 Apr 19:30 Crystal Palace West Ham United

33 18 Apr 19:30 Everton Liverpool

33 18 Apr 19:30 Leeds United Wolverhampton Wanderers

33 18 Apr 19:30 Manchester City Arsenal

33 18 Apr 19:30 Newcastle United Bournemouth

33 18 Apr 19:30 Nottingham Forest Burnley

33 18 Apr 19:30 Tottenham Hotspur Brighton and Hove Albion

34 25 Apr 19:30 Arsenal Newcastle United

34 25 Apr 19:30 Bournemouth Leeds United

34 25 Apr 19:30 Brighton and Hove Albion Chelsea

34 25 Apr 19:30 Burnley Manchester City

34 25 Apr 19:30 Fulham Aston Villa

34 25 Apr 19:30 Liverpool Crystal Palace

34 25 Apr 19:30 Manchester United Brentford

34 25 Apr 19:30 Sunderland Nottingham Forest

34 25 Apr 19:30 West Ham United Everton

34 25 Apr 19:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Tottenham Hotspur

35 02 May 19:30 Arsenal Fulham

35 02 May 19:30 Aston Villa Tottenham Hotspur

35 02 May 19:30 Bournemouth Crystal Palace

35 02 May 19:30 Brentford West Ham United

35 02 May 19:30 Chelsea Nottingham Forest

35 02 May 19:30 Everton Manchester City

35 02 May 19:30 Leeds United Burnley

35 02 May 19:30 Manchester United Liverpool

35 02 May 19:30 Newcastle United Brighton and Hove Albion

35 02 May 19:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Sunderland

36 09 May 19:30 Brighton and Hove Albion Wolverhampton Wanderers

36 09 May 19:30 Burnley Aston Villa

36 09 May 19:30 Crystal Palace Everton

36 09 May 19:30 Fulham Bournemouth

36 09 May 19:30 Liverpool Chelsea

36 09 May 19:30 Manchester City Brentford

36 09 May 19:30 Nottingham Forest Newcastle United

36 09 May 19:30 Sunderland Manchester United

36 09 May 19:30 Tottenham Hotspur Leeds United

36 09 May 19:30 West Ham United Arsenal

37 17 May 19:30 Arsenal Burnley

37 17 May 19:30 Aston Villa Liverpool

37 17 May 19:30 Bournemouth Manchester City

37 17 May 19:30 Brentford Crystal Palace

37 17 May 19:30 Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur

37 17 May 19:30 Everton Sunderland

37 17 May 19:30 Leeds United Brighton and Hove Albion

37 17 May 19:30 Manchester United Nottingham Forest

37 17 May 19:30 Newcastle United West Ham United

37 17 May 19:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Fulham

38 24 May 20:30 Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester United

38 24 May 20:30 Burnley Wolverhampton Wanderers

38 24 May 20:30 Crystal Palace Arsenal

38 24 May 20:30 Fulham Newcastle United

38 24 May 20:30 Liverpool Brentford

38 24 May 20:30 Manchester City Aston Villa

38 24 May 20:30 Nottingham Forest Bournemouth

38 24 May 20:30 Sunderland Chelsea

38 24 May 20:30 Tottenham Hotspur Everton

38 24 May 20:30 West Ham United Leeds United