Premier League 2025-26 dates, schedule, and how to watch it live in India
The Premier League 2025/26 season will kick off on 16th August with Liverpool taking on Bournemouth at Anfield. Here is how you can watch the matches in India.
The 2025-26 Premier League season is set to commence on Saturday, August 16, 2025, promising a thrilling 34th edition of the competition and the 127th season of top-flight English football. The season will conclude on May 24, 2026.
Defending champion Liverpool FC will face AFC Bournemouth in the opening match of the season at Anfield, where the fans will get to see a special tribute to Diogo Jota, who lost his life in an accident.
However, the momentum of he opening weekend will peak when Manchester United and Arsenal face each other at Old Trafford on Sunday, August 17.
How and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 season in India?
For football fans in India, JioHotstar has secured the broadcasting rights for the next three seasons, starting from the 2025-26 campaign. You can watch the matches on JioHotstar, accessible via OTTplay Premium.
The upcoming season will feature 33 weekend rounds and five midweek rounds of matches. Promoted sides Leeds United, Burnley, and Sunderland make their return to the top flight.
When does the Premier League 2025/26 start?
The Premier League 2025/26 will start on 16th August 2025 with Liverpool taking on AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. The match will start at 12.30 am IST.
When will the Premier League 2025/26 end?
The Premier League 2025/26 season will end on May 24, 2026.
Who are the current champions of the Premier League?
Liverpool, who last season won their 20th title in the English top-flight football, are the current champions of the league.
Who are the most successful team in the Premier League?
Manchester United are the most successful team in the Premier League era with 13 titles. However, in the English top flight, Manchester United and Liverpool are equal with 20 top titles.
Who has scored the most goals in Premier League history?
Alan Shearer, with 260 goals, is the highest goalscorer in Premier League history. Harry Kane with 213 and Wayne Rooney with 208 goals are the other two footballers to score more than 200 goals in Premier League history.
Who has the most assists in Premier League history?
Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs, with 162 assists, has the record for providing the most assists in Premier League history. Kevin de Bruyne, with 119 assists, follows him on the list.
Premier League 2025/26 full schedule
Round Date Time Home Team Away Team
1 16 Aug 00:30 Liverpool Bournemouth
1 16 Aug 17:00 Aston Villa Newcastle United
1 16 Aug 19:30 Brighton and Hove Albion Fulham
1 16 Aug 19:30 Sunderland West Ham United
1 16 Aug 19:30 Tottenham Hotspur Burnley
1 16 Aug 22:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester City
1 17 Aug 18:30 Chelsea Crystal Palace
1 17 Aug 18:30 Nottingham Forest Brentford
1 17 Aug 21:00 Manchester United Arsenal
1 19 Aug 00:30 Leeds United Everton
2 23 Aug 00:30 West Ham United Chelsea
2 23 Aug 17:00 Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur
2 23 Aug 19:30 Bournemouth Wolverhampton Wanderers
2 23 Aug 19:30 Brentford Aston Villa
2 23 Aug 19:30 Burnley Sunderland
2 23 Aug 22:00 Arsenal Leeds United
2 24 Aug 18:30 Crystal Palace Nottingham Forest
2 24 Aug 18:30 Everton Brighton and Hove Albion
2 24 Aug 21:00 Fulham Manchester United
2 26 Aug 00:30 Newcastle United Liverpool
3 30 Aug 00:30 Aston Villa Crystal Palace
3 30 Aug 17:00 Chelsea Fulham
3 30 Aug 19:30 Manchester United Burnley
3 30 Aug 19:30 Sunderland Brentford
3 30 Aug 19:30 Tottenham Hotspur Bournemouth
3 30 Aug 19:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Everton
3 30 Aug 22:00 Leeds United Newcastle United
3 31 Aug 18:30 Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester City
3 31 Aug 18:30 Nottingham Forest West Ham United
3 31 Aug 21:00 Liverpool Arsenal
4 13 Sep 19:30 Arsenal Nottingham Forest
4 13 Sep 19:30 Bournemouth Brighton and Hove Albion
4 13 Sep 19:30 Brentford Chelsea
4 13 Sep 19:30 Burnley Liverpool
4 13 Sep 19:30 Crystal Palace Sunderland
4 13 Sep 19:30 Everton Aston Villa
4 13 Sep 19:30 Fulham Leeds United
4 13 Sep 19:30 Manchester City Manchester United
4 13 Sep 19:30 Newcastle United Wolverhampton Wanderers
4 13 Sep 19:30 West Ham United Tottenham Hotspur
5 20 Sep 19:30 Arsenal Manchester City
5 20 Sep 19:30 Bournemouth Newcastle United
5 20 Sep 19:30 Brighton and Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur
5 20 Sep 19:30 Burnley Nottingham Forest
5 20 Sep 19:30 Fulham Brentford
5 20 Sep 19:30 Liverpool Everton
5 20 Sep 19:30 Manchester United Chelsea
5 20 Sep 19:30 Sunderland Aston Villa
5 20 Sep 19:30 West Ham United Crystal Palace
5 20 Sep 19:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Leeds United
6 27 Sep 19:30 Aston Villa Fulham
6 27 Sep 19:30 Brentford Manchester United
6 27 Sep 19:30 Chelsea Brighton and Hove Albion
6 27 Sep 19:30 Crystal Palace Liverpool
6 27 Sep 19:30 Everton West Ham United
6 27 Sep 19:30 Leeds United Bournemouth
6 27 Sep 19:30 Manchester City Burnley
6 27 Sep 19:30 Newcastle United Arsenal
6 27 Sep 19:30 Nottingham Forest Sunderland
6 27 Sep 19:30 Tottenham Hotspur Wolverhampton Wanderers
7 04 Oct 19:30 Arsenal West Ham United
7 04 Oct 19:30 Aston Villa Burnley
7 04 Oct 19:30 Bournemouth Fulham
7 04 Oct 19:30 Brentford Manchester City
7 04 Oct 19:30 Chelsea Liverpool
7 04 Oct 19:30 Everton Crystal Palace
7 04 Oct 19:30 Leeds United Tottenham Hotspur
7 04 Oct 19:30 Manchester United Sunderland
7 04 Oct 19:30 Newcastle United Nottingham Forest
7 04 Oct 19:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Brighton and Hove Albion
8 18 Oct 19:30 Brighton and Hove Albion Newcastle United
8 18 Oct 19:30 Burnley Leeds United
8 18 Oct 19:30 Crystal Palace Bournemouth
8 18 Oct 19:30 Fulham Arsenal
8 18 Oct 19:30 Liverpool Manchester United
8 18 Oct 19:30 Manchester City Everton
8 18 Oct 19:30 Nottingham Forest Chelsea
8 18 Oct 19:30 Sunderland Wolverhampton Wanderers
8 18 Oct 19:30 Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa
8 18 Oct 19:30 West Ham United Brentford
9 25 Oct 19:30 Arsenal Crystal Palace
9 25 Oct 19:30 Aston Villa Manchester City
9 25 Oct 19:30 Bournemouth Nottingham Forest
9 25 Oct 19:30 Brentford Liverpool
9 25 Oct 19:30 Chelsea Sunderland
9 25 Oct 19:30 Everton Tottenham Hotspur
9 25 Oct 19:30 Leeds United West Ham United
9 25 Oct 19:30 Manchester United Brighton and Hove Albion
9 25 Oct 19:30 Newcastle United Fulham
9 25 Oct 19:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Burnley
10 01 Nov 20:30 Brighton and Hove Albion Leeds United
10 01 Nov 20:30 Burnley Arsenal
10 01 Nov 20:30 Crystal Palace Brentford
10 01 Nov 20:30 Fulham Wolverhampton Wanderers
10 01 Nov 20:30 Liverpool Aston Villa
10 01 Nov 20:30 Manchester City Bournemouth
10 01 Nov 20:30 Nottingham Forest Manchester United
10 01 Nov 20:30 Sunderland Everton
10 01 Nov 20:30 Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea
10 01 Nov 20:30 West Ham United Newcastle United
11 08 Nov 20:30 Aston Villa Bournemouth
11 08 Nov 20:30 Brentford Newcastle United
11 08 Nov 20:30 Chelsea Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 08 Nov 20:30 Crystal Palace Brighton and Hove Albion
11 08 Nov 20:30 Everton Fulham
11 08 Nov 20:30 Manchester City Liverpool
11 08 Nov 20:30 Nottingham Forest Leeds United
11 08 Nov 20:30 Sunderland Arsenal
11 08 Nov 20:30 Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United
11 08 Nov 20:30 West Ham United Burnley
12 22 Nov 20:30 Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur
12 22 Nov 20:30 Bournemouth West Ham United
12 22 Nov 20:30 Brighton and Hove Albion Brentford
12 22 Nov 20:30 Burnley Chelsea
12 22 Nov 20:30 Fulham Sunderland
12 22 Nov 20:30 Leeds United Aston Villa
12 22 Nov 20:30 Liverpool Nottingham Forest
12 22 Nov 20:30 Manchester United Everton
12 22 Nov 20:30 Newcastle United Manchester City
12 22 Nov 20:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Crystal Palace
13 29 Nov 20:30 Aston Villa Wolverhampton Wanderers
13 29 Nov 20:30 Brentford Burnley
13 29 Nov 20:30 Chelsea Arsenal
13 29 Nov 20:30 Crystal Palace Manchester United
13 29 Nov 20:30 Everton Newcastle United
13 29 Nov 20:30 Manchester City Leeds United
13 29 Nov 20:30 Nottingham Forest Brighton and Hove Albion
13 29 Nov 20:30 Sunderland Bournemouth
13 29 Nov 20:30 Tottenham Hotspur Fulham
13 29 Nov 20:30 West Ham United Liverpool
14 04 Dec 01:30 Arsenal Brentford
14 04 Dec 01:30 Bournemouth Everton
14 04 Dec 01:30 Brighton and Hove Albion Aston Villa
14 04 Dec 01:30 Burnley Crystal Palace
14 04 Dec 01:30 Fulham Manchester City
14 04 Dec 01:30 Leeds United Chelsea
14 04 Dec 01:30 Liverpool Sunderland
14 04 Dec 01:30 Manchester United West Ham United
14 04 Dec 01:30 Newcastle United Tottenham Hotspur
14 04 Dec 01:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Nottingham Forest
15 06 Dec 20:30 Aston Villa Arsenal
15 06 Dec 20:30 Bournemouth Chelsea
15 06 Dec 20:30 Brighton and Hove Albion West Ham United
15 06 Dec 20:30 Everton Nottingham Forest
15 06 Dec 20:30 Fulham Crystal Palace
15 06 Dec 20:30 Leeds United Liverpool
15 06 Dec 20:30 Manchester City Sunderland
15 06 Dec 20:30 Newcastle United Burnley
15 06 Dec 20:30 Tottenham Hotspur Brentford
15 06 Dec 20:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester United
16 13 Dec 20:30 Arsenal Wolverhampton Wanderers
16 13 Dec 20:30 Brentford Leeds United
16 13 Dec 20:30 Burnley Fulham
16 13 Dec 20:30 Chelsea Everton
16 13 Dec 20:30 Crystal Palace Manchester City
16 13 Dec 20:30 Liverpool Brighton and Hove Albion
16 13 Dec 20:30 Manchester United Bournemouth
16 13 Dec 20:30 Nottingham Forest Tottenham Hotspur
16 13 Dec 20:30 Sunderland Newcastle United
16 13 Dec 20:30 West Ham United Aston Villa
17 20 Dec 20:30 Aston Villa Manchester United
17 20 Dec 20:30 Bournemouth Burnley
17 20 Dec 20:30 Brighton and Hove Albion Sunderland
17 20 Dec 20:30 Everton Arsenal
17 20 Dec 20:30 Fulham Nottingham Forest
17 20 Dec 20:30 Leeds United Crystal Palace
17 20 Dec 20:30 Manchester City West Ham United
17 20 Dec 20:30 Newcastle United Chelsea
17 20 Dec 20:30 Tottenham Hotspur Liverpool
17 20 Dec 20:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Brentford
18 27 Dec 20:30 Arsenal Brighton and Hove Albion
18 27 Dec 20:30 Brentford Bournemouth
18 27 Dec 20:30 Burnley Everton
18 27 Dec 20:30 Chelsea Aston Villa
18 27 Dec 20:30 Crystal Palace Tottenham Hotspur
18 27 Dec 20:30 Liverpool Wolverhampton Wanderers
18 27 Dec 20:30 Manchester United Newcastle United
18 27 Dec 20:30 Nottingham Forest Manchester City
18 27 Dec 20:30 Sunderland Leeds United
18 27 Dec 20:30 West Ham United Fulham
19 31 Dec 01:30 Arsenal Aston Villa
19 31 Dec 01:30 Brentford Tottenham Hotspur
19 31 Dec 01:30 Burnley Newcastle United
19 31 Dec 01:30 Chelsea Bournemouth
19 31 Dec 01:30 Crystal Palace Fulham
19 31 Dec 01:30 Liverpool Leeds United
19 31 Dec 01:30 Manchester United Wolverhampton Wanderers
19 31 Dec 01:30 Nottingham Forest Everton
19 31 Dec 01:30 Sunderland Manchester City
19 31 Dec 01:30 West Ham United Brighton and Hove Albion
20 03 Jan 20:30 Aston Villa Nottingham Forest
20 03 Jan 20:30 Bournemouth Arsenal
20 03 Jan 20:30 Brighton and Hove Albion Burnley
20 03 Jan 20:30 Everton Brentford
20 03 Jan 20:30 Fulham Liverpool
20 03 Jan 20:30 Leeds United Manchester United
20 03 Jan 20:30 Manchester City Chelsea
20 03 Jan 20:30 Newcastle United Crystal Palace
20 03 Jan 20:30 Tottenham Hotspur Sunderland
20 03 Jan 20:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers West Ham United
21 08 Jan 01:30 Arsenal Liverpool
21 08 Jan 01:30 Bournemouth Tottenham Hotspur
21 08 Jan 01:30 Brentford Sunderland
21 08 Jan 01:30 Burnley Manchester United
21 08 Jan 01:30 Crystal Palace Aston Villa
21 08 Jan 01:30 Everton Wolverhampton Wanderers
21 08 Jan 01:30 Fulham Chelsea
21 08 Jan 01:30 Manchester City Brighton and Hove Albion
21 08 Jan 01:30 Newcastle United Leeds United
21 08 Jan 01:30 West Ham United Nottingham Forest
22 17 Jan 20:30 Aston Villa Everton
22 17 Jan 20:30 Brighton and Hove Albion Bournemouth
22 17 Jan 20:30 Chelsea Brentford
22 17 Jan 20:30 Leeds United Fulham
22 17 Jan 20:30 Liverpool Burnley
22 17 Jan 20:30 Manchester United Manchester City
22 17 Jan 20:30 Nottingham Forest Arsenal
22 17 Jan 20:30 Sunderland Crystal Palace
22 17 Jan 20:30 Tottenham Hotspur West Ham United
22 17 Jan 20:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Newcastle United
23 24 Jan 20:30 Arsenal Manchester United
23 24 Jan 20:30 Bournemouth Liverpool
23 24 Jan 20:30 Brentford Nottingham Forest
23 24 Jan 20:30 Burnley Tottenham Hotspur
23 24 Jan 20:30 Crystal Palace Chelsea
23 24 Jan 20:30 Everton Leeds United
23 24 Jan 20:30 Fulham Brighton and Hove Albion
23 24 Jan 20:30 Manchester City Wolverhampton Wanderers
23 24 Jan 20:30 Newcastle United Aston Villa
23 24 Jan 20:30 West Ham United Sunderland
24 31 Jan 20:30 Aston Villa Brentford
24 31 Jan 20:30 Brighton and Hove Albion Everton
24 31 Jan 20:30 Chelsea West Ham United
24 31 Jan 20:30 Leeds United Arsenal
24 31 Jan 20:30 Liverpool Newcastle United
24 31 Jan 20:30 Manchester United Fulham
24 31 Jan 20:30 Nottingham Forest Crystal Palace
24 31 Jan 20:30 Sunderland Burnley
24 31 Jan 20:30 Tottenham Hotspur Manchester City
24 31 Jan 20:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Bournemouth
25 07 Feb 20:30 Arsenal Sunderland
25 07 Feb 20:30 Bournemouth Aston Villa
25 07 Feb 20:30 Brighton and Hove Albion Crystal Palace
25 07 Feb 20:30 Burnley West Ham United
25 07 Feb 20:30 Fulham Everton
25 07 Feb 20:30 Leeds United Nottingham Forest
25 07 Feb 20:30 Liverpool Manchester City
25 07 Feb 20:30 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur
25 07 Feb 20:30 Newcastle United Brentford
25 07 Feb 20:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Chelsea
26 12 Feb 01:30 Aston Villa Brighton and Hove Albion
26 12 Feb 01:30 Brentford Arsenal
26 12 Feb 01:30 Chelsea Leeds United
26 12 Feb 01:30 Crystal Palace Burnley
26 12 Feb 01:30 Everton Bournemouth
26 12 Feb 01:30 Manchester City Fulham
26 12 Feb 01:30 Nottingham Forest Wolverhampton Wanderers
26 12 Feb 01:30 Sunderland Liverpool
26 12 Feb 01:30 Tottenham Hotspur Newcastle United
26 12 Feb 01:30 West Ham United Manchester United
27 21 Feb 20:30 Aston Villa Leeds United
27 21 Feb 20:30 Brentford Brighton and Hove Albion
27 21 Feb 20:30 Chelsea Burnley
27 21 Feb 20:30 Crystal Palace Wolverhampton Wanderers
27 21 Feb 20:30 Everton Manchester United
27 21 Feb 20:30 Manchester City Newcastle United
27 21 Feb 20:30 Nottingham Forest Liverpool
27 21 Feb 20:30 Sunderland Fulham
27 21 Feb 20:30 Tottenham Hotspur Arsenal
27 21 Feb 20:30 West Ham United Bournemouth
28 28 Feb 20:30 Arsenal Chelsea
28 28 Feb 20:30 Bournemouth Sunderland
28 28 Feb 20:30 Brighton and Hove Albion Nottingham Forest
28 28 Feb 20:30 Burnley Brentford
28 28 Feb 20:30 Fulham Tottenham Hotspur
28 28 Feb 20:30 Leeds United Manchester City
28 28 Feb 20:30 Liverpool West Ham United
28 28 Feb 20:30 Manchester United Crystal Palace
28 28 Feb 20:30 Newcastle United Everton
28 28 Feb 20:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Aston Villa
29 05 Mar 01:30 Aston Villa Chelsea
29 05 Mar 01:30 Bournemouth Brentford
29 05 Mar 01:30 Brighton and Hove Albion Arsenal
29 05 Mar 01:30 Everton Burnley
29 05 Mar 01:30 Fulham West Ham United
29 05 Mar 01:30 Leeds United Sunderland
29 05 Mar 01:30 Manchester City Nottingham Forest
29 05 Mar 01:30 Newcastle United Manchester United
29 05 Mar 01:30 Tottenham Hotspur Crystal Palace
29 05 Mar 01:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Liverpool
30 14 Mar 20:30 Arsenal Everton
30 14 Mar 20:30 Brentford Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 14 Mar 20:30 Burnley Bournemouth
30 14 Mar 20:30 Chelsea Newcastle United
30 14 Mar 20:30 Crystal Palace Leeds United
30 14 Mar 20:30 Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur
30 14 Mar 20:30 Manchester United Aston Villa
30 14 Mar 20:30 Nottingham Forest Fulham
30 14 Mar 20:30 Sunderland Brighton and Hove Albion
30 14 Mar 20:30 West Ham United Manchester City
31 21 Mar 20:30 Aston Villa West Ham United
31 21 Mar 20:30 Bournemouth Manchester United
31 21 Mar 20:30 Brighton and Hove Albion Liverpool
31 21 Mar 20:30 Everton Chelsea
31 21 Mar 20:30 Fulham Burnley
31 21 Mar 20:30 Leeds United Brentford
31 21 Mar 20:30 Manchester City Crystal Palace
31 21 Mar 20:30 Newcastle United Sunderland
31 21 Mar 20:30 Tottenham Hotspur Nottingham Forest
31 21 Mar 20:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Arsenal
32 11 Apr 19:30 Arsenal Bournemouth
32 11 Apr 19:30 Brentford Everton
32 11 Apr 19:30 Burnley Brighton and Hove Albion
32 11 Apr 19:30 Chelsea Manchester City
32 11 Apr 19:30 Crystal Palace Newcastle United
32 11 Apr 19:30 Liverpool Fulham
32 11 Apr 19:30 Manchester United Leeds United
32 11 Apr 19:30 Nottingham Forest Aston Villa
32 11 Apr 19:30 Sunderland Tottenham Hotspur
32 11 Apr 19:30 West Ham United Wolverhampton Wanderers
33 18 Apr 19:30 Aston Villa Sunderland
33 18 Apr 19:30 Brentford Fulham
33 18 Apr 19:30 Chelsea Manchester United
33 18 Apr 19:30 Crystal Palace West Ham United
33 18 Apr 19:30 Everton Liverpool
33 18 Apr 19:30 Leeds United Wolverhampton Wanderers
33 18 Apr 19:30 Manchester City Arsenal
33 18 Apr 19:30 Newcastle United Bournemouth
33 18 Apr 19:30 Nottingham Forest Burnley
33 18 Apr 19:30 Tottenham Hotspur Brighton and Hove Albion
34 25 Apr 19:30 Arsenal Newcastle United
34 25 Apr 19:30 Bournemouth Leeds United
34 25 Apr 19:30 Brighton and Hove Albion Chelsea
34 25 Apr 19:30 Burnley Manchester City
34 25 Apr 19:30 Fulham Aston Villa
34 25 Apr 19:30 Liverpool Crystal Palace
34 25 Apr 19:30 Manchester United Brentford
34 25 Apr 19:30 Sunderland Nottingham Forest
34 25 Apr 19:30 West Ham United Everton
34 25 Apr 19:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Tottenham Hotspur
35 02 May 19:30 Arsenal Fulham
35 02 May 19:30 Aston Villa Tottenham Hotspur
35 02 May 19:30 Bournemouth Crystal Palace
35 02 May 19:30 Brentford West Ham United
35 02 May 19:30 Chelsea Nottingham Forest
35 02 May 19:30 Everton Manchester City
35 02 May 19:30 Leeds United Burnley
35 02 May 19:30 Manchester United Liverpool
35 02 May 19:30 Newcastle United Brighton and Hove Albion
35 02 May 19:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Sunderland
36 09 May 19:30 Brighton and Hove Albion Wolverhampton Wanderers
36 09 May 19:30 Burnley Aston Villa
36 09 May 19:30 Crystal Palace Everton
36 09 May 19:30 Fulham Bournemouth
36 09 May 19:30 Liverpool Chelsea
36 09 May 19:30 Manchester City Brentford
36 09 May 19:30 Nottingham Forest Newcastle United
36 09 May 19:30 Sunderland Manchester United
36 09 May 19:30 Tottenham Hotspur Leeds United
36 09 May 19:30 West Ham United Arsenal
37 17 May 19:30 Arsenal Burnley
37 17 May 19:30 Aston Villa Liverpool
37 17 May 19:30 Bournemouth Manchester City
37 17 May 19:30 Brentford Crystal Palace
37 17 May 19:30 Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur
37 17 May 19:30 Everton Sunderland
37 17 May 19:30 Leeds United Brighton and Hove Albion
37 17 May 19:30 Manchester United Nottingham Forest
37 17 May 19:30 Newcastle United West Ham United
37 17 May 19:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Fulham
38 24 May 20:30 Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester United
38 24 May 20:30 Burnley Wolverhampton Wanderers
38 24 May 20:30 Crystal Palace Arsenal
38 24 May 20:30 Fulham Newcastle United
38 24 May 20:30 Liverpool Brentford
38 24 May 20:30 Manchester City Aston Villa
38 24 May 20:30 Nottingham Forest Bournemouth
38 24 May 20:30 Sunderland Chelsea
38 24 May 20:30 Tottenham Hotspur Everton
38 24 May 20:30 West Ham United Leeds United