Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran injured on sets of Vilayath Buddha, to undergo surgery: Reports

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran met with an accident on the sets of his upcoming film Vilayath Buddha, as per reports. The actor suffered an injury in his leg, while shooting for an action sequence in the film. The actor will reportedly undergo a surgery in his leg owing to which he will be pausing the shoot for a few weeks. (Also read: Prithviraj Sukkumaran refutes claims of making ‘propaganda films’, paying ₹25 crore to ED)

Prithviraj Sukumaran has met with an injury in his leg while shooting for his upcoming film, Vilayath Buddha.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prithviraj was shooting for a fight sequence on the sets of the film in Marayur when he met with an accident. Now, according to reports, he is admitted at a private hospital in Kochi, where the surgery is slated to take place on Monday morning.

About Prithviraj Sukumaran's accident

Sreedhar Pillai, a film industry tracker, tweeted on Monday, "Leading actor Prithviraj Sukumaran met with an accident on location of his Vilayath Buddha in Marayur while shooting an action scene on Sunday. Today he will undergo a keyhole surgery on his leg at a private hospital in Kochi. He is expected to take a complete rest for a few weeks!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Due to the accident, the ongoing shooting of the film Vilayath Buddha is set to be paused until the actor has recovered. Prithviraj will reportedly be resting for a couple of months until he is ready to shoot again.

About Vilayath Buddha

Helmed by Jayan Nambiyar, Vilayath Buddha revolves around a conflict that arises between two lead characters over the ownership of a sandalwood tree. The film also stars Anu Mohan and Priyamvada Krishnan in prominent roles.

Prithviraj's other projects

Prithviraj will be next seen in Aadujeevitham. In the film, he plays a Malayali immigrant worker forced into slavery as a goatherd on a farm in Saudi Arabia.

He will also be seen in Prabhas’s upcoming film Salaar, which is helmed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. He also stars in a prominent role in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is set to release on Eid next year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.