Prithviraj Sukumaran to work with Mohanlal in second directorial project titled Bro Daddy
Prithviraj Sukumaran to work with Mohanlal in second directorial project titled Bro Daddy

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal worked together in his first film as a director, Lucifer, which was a huge hit at the box office.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 05:14 PM IST
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who made his directorial debut with Malayalam action-thriller Lucifer a few years ago, has announced his second directorial project titled Bro Daddy. The film will be once again headlined by actor Mohanlal.

It’s worth mentioning that Mohanlal had played the lead character in Lucifer, which was a mega success at the Malayalam box-office. A sequel to Lucifer has already been announced but looks like it will only happen after Prithviraj Sukumaran completes Bro Daddy.

Prithviraj took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote: “My 2nd directorial. #BRODADDY will once again be headlined by The Lalettan @Mohanlal , with an ensemble cast including yours truly. Produced by #AntonyPerumbavoor (#AashirvadCinemas), a fun family drama that makes you smile, laugh & want to revisit. Rolling soon. Very soon.”

In a Facebook post, Prithviraj revealed that the film will go on the floors very soon. The project also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Meena, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha and Soubin Shahir among others.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Prithviraj will soon star in an epic project which will be shot entirely using virtual production filmmaking technique, the kind employed by films like Avatar and The Lion King.

Sharing the news, Prithviraj had tweeted: "This is an exciting new chapter in the art and science of film making! So looking forward to this one! Changing times, newer challenges, innovative methods! And an epic story to tell!"

Also read: Neena Gupta regrets not asking her father about his second marriage: 'Now there's nobody to tell me'

He also shared a poster along with the tweet. The poster sees Prithviraj holding a spear and a sword, captured from behind him.

To be directed by Gokulraj Baskar, the film will be made in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. It will be bankrolled under Prithviraj Productions.

Topics
prithviraj sukumaran mohanlal malayalam cinema

