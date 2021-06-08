Prithviraj exposes impostor who impersonated him on Clubhouse: 'Something like this could have repercussions'

Actor Prithviraj on Tuesday revealed that he’s not on Clubhouse, a voice-based social networking platform and that someone had impersonated him and even hosted a session mimicking his voice.

On Monday, Prithviraj took to Twitter to clarify that he’s not on Clubhouse and also revealed the identity of his impostor.

"Claiming to be me on social media is one thing. Claiming to be me, mimicking my voice, and using an ID that closely resembles my insta handle is all together criminal. Please stop this. I AM NOT ON CLUBHOUSE!” Prithviraj tweeted on Monday.

He also attached a screengrab of the Instagram profile of Sooraj Nair, the person who has been impersonating Prithviraj.

Claiming to be me on social media is one thing. Claiming to be me, mimicking my voice, and using an ID that closely resembles my insta handle is all together criminal. Please stop this. I AM NOT ON CLUBHOUSE! pic.twitter.com/nUlxGyzv9H — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) June 7, 2021

On Tuesday, Prithviraj also shared a statement on his Twitter page in which he wrote that what his impostor did was a harmless joke. He also said hope Sooraj now understands the repercussions of his actions.

“Dear Sooraj. It’s alright. I understand that it was all meant to be a harmless joke. But I hope by now you’ve realised that something like this could have very serious repercussions. At one point, I believe more than 2500 people were listening in to you and that a good majority of them thought it was me speaking. I had repeated calls and messages from many people in and outside the industry, and it was imperative that I put an immediate stop to it,” he said.

Prithviraj also said that he’s glad Sooraj admitted it was a mistake and encouraged him to take up mimicry seriously.

“I’m glad you admit that it was a mistake. Mimicry is a wonderful art form and I’m sure you know many of Malayalam cinema’s all-time greats have found their way into the industry from the world of mimicry. Dream big, work hard and never stop learning. I hope you have an illustrious career ahead and wish you the very best,” Prithviraj said.

