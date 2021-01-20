Prithviraj to begin shoot for Malayalam remake of Andhadhun from Jan 27: report

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is expected to commence shooting for the yet-untitled Malayalam remake of Hindi thriller Andhadhun from January 27 onwards. The remake will be directed by Ravi K Chandran and will also star Ahanaa Krishna and Mamta Mohandas.

An official announcement regarding the commencement of the shoot is yet to be made.

However, an India Today report states that the shooting will commence from January 27.

Prithviraj is currently busy shooting for Malayalam thriller Cold Case.

Meanwhile, the Tamil remake of Andhadhun which has been titled Andhagan went on the floors recently. To be directed by JJ Fredrick, the remake stars Prashanth in the lead. Actor Simran has been confirmed to reprise Tabu’s role from the original.

Simran will be reuniting with Prashanth after so many years. They had previously worked together in Tamil films such as Jodi, Kannedhirey Thondrinal and Parthen Rasithen.

Talking to Times of India, Simran recently confirmed being part of the project. She said: “Andhadhun was a landmark film in Indian cinema and reached audiences in different regions. Playing Tabu’s role is a huge responsibility. It is a bold, yet challenging role. But I am looking forward to essaying the part in the Tamil remake. I want to see myself in this new avatar, and I’m quite excited. It’s a character that will be seen throughout the film. I am confident that this will be another feather in my hat.”

Andhadhun is also being remade in Telugu. The yet-untitled film went on the floors last December in Dubai. It stars Nithiin, Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh in the lead while M. Gandhi is directing the project.

