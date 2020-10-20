Prithviraj Sukumaran tests positive for Covid-19: ‘I’m asymptomatic and doing fine’

regional-movies

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 16:07 IST

Popular Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on Tuesday revealed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus while shooting for upcoming film Jana Gana Mana. In a statement, he has said he is asymptomatic and is doing fine now.

The film’s director Dijo Jose and many of the crew members have also tested positive for Covid-19. It was after the crew members tested positive that Prithviraj decided to get himself tested.

Sharing a post on his Twitter page, Prithviraj wrote: “I’ve been shooting for Dijo Jose Anthony’s Jana Gana Mana since the 7th of October. We had strict protocols in place with regards to Covid regulations and associated safety measures. As is the norm, all involved in the shoot were tested before the schedule started and after the last day of shoot in the courtroom set we had put up, tests were repeated.”

He further added: “Unfortunately, the test results this time came back positive and I have gone into isolation. I’m asymptomatic and am doing fine now. All primary and secondary contacts have been advised to isolate and get tested. Hoping to recover soon and get back to work ASAP. Cheeran and thanks for all the love and concern.”

The film, which stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, features Prithviraj in the role of a cameo.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Prithviraj will soon star in an epic project will be shot entirely using virtual production filmmaking technique, the kind employed by films like Avatar and The Lion King.

Also read: Kapil Sharma finally responds to Mukesh Khanna’s attack on his show, calling it ‘vulgar’: ‘I prefer to focus on my work’

Sharing the news, Prithviraj had tweeted: “This is an exciting new chapter in the art and science of film making! So looking forward to this one! Changing times, newer challenges, innovative methods! And an epic story to tell!”

He also shared a poster along with the tweet. The poster sees Prithviraj holding a spear and a sword, captured from behind him. To be directed by Gokulraj Baskar, the film will be made in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. It will be bankrolled under Prithviraj Productions.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter