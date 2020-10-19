Kapil Sharma finally responds to Mukesh Khanna’s attack on his show, calling it ‘vulgar’: ‘I prefer to focus on my work’

tv

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 18:15 IST

Kapil Sharma has finally responded to Mukesh Khanna’s attack on his show and the people working in it. The Mahabharat actor had called The Kapil Sharma Show ‘vulgar’ where men dress in drag and deliver double entendre dialogues. He had said that he refused to appear on the show during a reunion of Mahabharat cast.

Even as his comments lead to a confrontation among members of the Mahabharat cast, Kapil chose to stay silent. Actor Gajendra Chauhan, who played Yudhisthir on the show, had taken on Mukesh Khanna in media though.

Now, in answer to a question, Kapil has responded to the comments. “My team and I are working hard to make people smile during this crucial stage of the pandemic. When the whole world is going through a tough time, it is important to bring a smile on people’s faces. It depends on each individual ki aapko kis baat main khushi dhoondhni hai, aur kis baat main kami. I have chosen happiness and prefer to focus on my work and continue to keep doing that in the future,” Kapil said.

The Mahabharat reunion had come after a similar reunion of Ramyan cast members on the show. Mukesh, taking to Instagram, had written, “This question has become viral, why Bhishma Pitamah was not there in the Mahabharata show? Some say he had not been invited. Somebody says he refused it himself. It is true that Mahabharata is incomplete without Bhishma. It is true that there is no question of not inviting. It is also true that I was the one to reject the invitation.” Gajendra, however, had said it was a case of sour grapes as Mukesh was never invited. He had also called him a flop actor who believes he is the expert of Mahabharat.

Mukesh had also called Kapil’s show ‘the worst’. “This show is full of fuhadpana, full of double meaning words, taking a turn towards vulgarity with every moment. In which the men wear women’s clothes, do cheap things and people laugh, holding their stomachs,” he wrote.

He had also slammed Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh who appeared as special guests on the show. “I do not understand laugh so much with this show. They place a fellow on the throne in the center. His job is to laugh. Even if the laughter is not genuine, it gives him money. Before this, brother Siddhu used to sit for this work. Now sister Archana does it. And what is their job? Just to laugh,” he wrote.

He had said he was unhappy about a joke cracked by Kapil when Ramayan cast was there. “I will give an example. You will understand how poor the level of comedy is in this show. All of you must have seen the Ramayan show before this one. Kapil asks Arun Govil: ‘You are taking a bath at the beach and someone from the crowd screams, ‘Hey look, Ram ji also wears VIP underwear! What will you say?’,” he said. Mukesh said that had Kapil asked him something like this, he would have ‘shut him up’.