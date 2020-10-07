Mukesh Khanna on why he is against Kapil Sharma’s show: ‘They tarnished a pure character like Shaktimaan’

tv

Mukesh Khanna, who recently slammed Kapil Sharma’s show on Instagram, has now spoken about why he is against the comedy show. Mukesh, who played Bhishma Pitamah on Mahabharat, was not a part of a special reunion episode on Kapil’s show that featured other actors from BR Chopra’s magnum opus.

“This question has become viral, why Bhishma Pitamah was not there in the Mahabharata show? Some say he had not been invited. Somebody says he refused it himself. It is true that Mahabharata is incomplete without Bhishma. It is true that there is no question of not inviting. It is also true that I was the one to reject the invitation,” he had written, while describing the show as ‘vulgar’.

Now, in a video message, he has said that his anger with Kapil Sharma goes back a few years. “Kapil had done a little skit on his show featuring Shaktimaan. At the time, Krushna Abhishek also worked with him. Maybe it was in Comedy Circus. Kapil Sharma did a little skit wherein he was in the Shaktimaan costume and there was a girl standing some distance away. There was a bed too. It is shown that Shaktimaan moves towards the girl but gets a call, so he flies away. He comes back and the same thing happens again.”

He said he was so angry that he called Krushna Abhishek. “I said, ‘What are you doing? You are showing a pure character like Shaktimaan in such a light?’ Krushna told me that he was supposed to do the skit but Kapil wanted to do it instead. I said, ‘How do you tarnish a character’s image like this? Who allows you? Is there no censor to examine the content?’ This is the problem. There is neither censorship of ads nor such shows and even films. The new generation which films by copying foreign films, forgetting the fact that their culture is not the same as ours,” he said.

He had earlier said, “The reason is that even though the Kapil Show is popular all over the country, I do not think there is a worse show than this. This show is full of fuhadpana, full of double meaning words, taking a turn towards vulgarity with every moment. In which the men wear women’s clothes, do cheap things and people laugh, holding their stomachs.”