e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Mukesh Khanna on why he is against Kapil Sharma’s show: ‘They tarnished a pure character like Shaktimaan’

Mukesh Khanna on why he is against Kapil Sharma’s show: ‘They tarnished a pure character like Shaktimaan’

After slamming Kapil Sharma’s show as ‘vulgar and the worst’, Mukesh Khanna has now shared why he is upset with the show.

tv Updated: Oct 07, 2020 06:50 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mukesh Khanna has slammed Kapil Sharma’s show.
Mukesh Khanna has slammed Kapil Sharma’s show.
         

Mukesh Khanna, who recently slammed Kapil Sharma’s show on Instagram, has now spoken about why he is against the comedy show. Mukesh, who played Bhishma Pitamah on Mahabharat, was not a part of a special reunion episode on Kapil’s show that featured other actors from BR Chopra’s magnum opus.

“This question has become viral, why Bhishma Pitamah was not there in the Mahabharata show? Some say he had not been invited. Somebody says he refused it himself. It is true that Mahabharata is incomplete without Bhishma. It is true that there is no question of not inviting. It is also true that I was the one to reject the invitation,” he had written, while describing the show as ‘vulgar’.

 
 
View this post on Instagram

ये प्रश्न वाइरल हो चुका है की महाभारत शो में भीष्म पितामह क्यों नहीं ? कोई कहता है उनको इन्वाइट नहीं किया गया। कोई कहता है उन्होंने ख़ुद मना किया। ये सच है कि महाभारत भीष्म के बिना अधूरी है। ये सच है कि इन्वाइट ना करने का सवाल ही नहीं उठता।ये भी सच है की मैंने ख़ुद मनाकर दिया था। अब ये भी सच है कि लोग मुझसे पूछेंगे कि कपिल शर्मा जैसे बड़े शो को कोई मना कैसे कर सकता है। बड़े से बड़ा ऐक्टर जाता है।जाते होंगे लेकिन मुकेश खन्ना नहीं जाएगा ! यही प्रश्न गूफ़ी ने मुझसे पूछा कि रामायण के बाद वो लोग हमें इन्वाइट करने वाले हैं। मैंने कहा तुम सब जाओ मैं नहीं जाऊँगा।कारण ये कि भले ही कपिल शो पूरे देश में पॉप्युलर है।परंतु मुझे इससे ज़्यादा वाहियात शो कोई नहीं लगता। फूहड़ता से भरा हुआ, डबल मीनिंग जुमलों से भरपूर, अश्लीलता की ओर हर पल मुड़ता हुआ ये शो है। जिसमें मर्द औरतों के कपड़े पहनता है।घटिया हरकतें करता है और लोग पेट पकड़ कर हँसते हैं। इस शो में लोग क्यों हैं हैं करके हँसते हैं मुझे आज तक समझ नहीं आया।एक बंदे को सेंटर में सिंहासन पर बिठा कर रखते हैं। उसका काम है हँसना।हँसी ना भी आए तो भी हँसना।इसके उन्हें पैसे मिलते हैं।पहले इस काम के लिए सिद्ध भाई बैठते थे।अब अर्चना बहन बैठती है। काम? सिर्फ़ हा हा हा करना !!! एक उदाहरण दूँगा। आप समझ जाएँगे कि कोमेडी का स्तर कितना घटिया है इस शो में। आप सबने देखा होगा।इसके पहले का रामायण शो।कपिल अरुण गोविल को पूछता है। आप बीच पर नहा रहे हों। भीड़ में से एक बंदाँ चिल्ला कर बोलता है.. अरे देखो देखो राम जी भी VIP underwear पहनते हैं ! आप क्या कहेंगे ? मैंने सिर्फ़ प्रोमो देखा। उसमें अरुण गोविल जो श्री राम जी की इमिज लेकर घूमते है, सिर्फ़ मुस्कुरा दिए।जिसको दुनिया राम के रूप में देखती है उससे आप ये घटिया प्रश्न पूछ कैसे सकते हैं ! नहीं मालूम अरुण ने जवाब में क्या कहा।मैं होता तो कपिल का मुँह बंद करा देता।इसी लिए मैं नहीं गया। https://youtu.be/M1HugyoQwKA

A post shared by Mukesh Khanna (@iammukeshkhanna) on

Now, in a video message, he has said that his anger with Kapil Sharma goes back a few years. “Kapil had done a little skit on his show featuring Shaktimaan. At the time, Krushna Abhishek also worked with him. Maybe it was in Comedy Circus. Kapil Sharma did a little skit wherein he was in the Shaktimaan costume and there was a girl standing some distance away. There was a bed too. It is shown that Shaktimaan moves towards the girl but gets a call, so he flies away. He comes back and the same thing happens again.”

He said he was so angry that he called Krushna Abhishek. “I said, ‘What are you doing? You are showing a pure character like Shaktimaan in such a light?’ Krushna told me that he was supposed to do the skit but Kapil wanted to do it instead. I said, ‘How do you tarnish a character’s image like this? Who allows you? Is there no censor to examine the content?’ This is the problem. There is neither censorship of ads nor such shows and even films. The new generation which films by copying foreign films, forgetting the fact that their culture is not the same as ours,” he said.

He had earlier said, “The reason is that even though the Kapil Show is popular all over the country, I do not think there is a worse show than this. This show is full of fuhadpana, full of double meaning words, taking a turn towards vulgarity with every moment. In which the men wear women’s clothes, do cheap things and people laugh, holding their stomachs.”

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
142 drug syndicates, heroin trade under NCB’s scanner
142 drug syndicates, heroin trade under NCB’s scanner
Aadhaar-‘plus’ on anvil for migrant workforce
Aadhaar-‘plus’ on anvil for migrant workforce
In or out of sync? Political circles buzzing with BJP, LJP question
In or out of sync? Political circles buzzing with BJP, LJP question
Night cremation for law, order: Uttar Pradesh to Supreme Court in Hathras case
Night cremation for law, order: Uttar Pradesh to Supreme Court in Hathras case
Bihar election: JD(U), LJP in tussle over CM’s role, PM Modi’s images
Bihar election: JD(U), LJP in tussle over CM’s role, PM Modi’s images
Delhi Covid-19 testing down from high; antigen dominates
Delhi Covid-19 testing down from high; antigen dominates
Covid update: N95 mask export freed up; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines
Covid update: N95 mask export freed up; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In