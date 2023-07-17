Project K: Deepika Padukone exudes an intense aura in first look from Nag Ashwin's film

The makers of Project K unveiled the first look of Deepika Padukone from Nag Ashwin's epic science fiction film, also starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. Deepika Padukone in her first look from Project K

Deepika Padukone's first look

Deepika Padukone's first look, posted on the official Instagram handle of Vyjayanthi Movies, shows her exuding an intense aura. She seems to be wearing a rugged cloak and staring intently at something.

The caption along with her first look read, “A hope comes to light, for a better tomorrow. This is @DeepikaPadukone from #ProjectK. First Glimpse on July 20 (USA) & July 21 (INDIA).”

This is Deepika's maiden collaboration with Prabhas, Nag Ashwin and Kamal Haasan, while she has collaborated with Amitabh Bachchan previously in Aarakshan and Piku.

Project K first glimpse

Project K is set to become the first-ever Indian film to debut at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023. Ahead of the same, a billboard of Project K saying, “First glimpse on July 20” was seen at Times Square in New York City.

At the event, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone alongside Nag Ashwin will take part. The team of Project K will unveil the film's title, trailer, and release date at Comic-Con. Project K is a multi-lingual sci-fi film produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. SDCC will take place from July 20-23.

According to Variety, the film will unveil exclusive footage at the event. Vyjayanthi Movies will offer fans a look at the film as part of an opening night party on July 19. On July 20, the film's team will host a panel titled "This is Project K: First Glimpse of India's Mytho-Sci-fi Epic". The stars will also feature in a performance on SDCC’s stage.

Talking about the event, Nag Ashwin said in a statement, "India is the home of some of the greatest lore and superheroes ever written. We feel that our film is an attempt to bring out and share this with the world. And Comic-Con gives us the perfect stage to introduce our story to a global audience.”

Project K is slated to release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English languages on January 12, 2024.

