Protective mom Priyanka Chopra makes sure Malti doesn't interrupt dad Nick Jonas' performance, holds her by the skirt

It was a heartwarming family moment at the World Series Game 2 on Saturday when the Jonas Brothers took the stage during the Stand Up to Cancer segment. The performance was part of Major League Baseball’s initiative, where players, personnel, and spectators hold placards honouring those impacted by cancer. Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Malti Marie were also in the audience, cheering the brothers. During the World Series, Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Malti Marie cheered for the Jonas Brothers.

Priyanka and Malti at the Jonas borthers concert

The pop trio, Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas, performed their hit I Can’t Lose midway through the Dodgers’ eventual win over the Blue Jays, captivating fans both at the stadium and online.

While the Jonas Brothers’ performance was a surprise for baseball fans, it was Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’ daughter, Malti Marie, who truly stole the show. The adorable toddler, dressed in a cute pink outfit, was spotted enthusiastically climbing the stairs near the stage, ready to join her dad and uncles during their set.

In a heart-melting moment caught on video, Priyanka quickly stepped in, gently holding Malti’s hand and guiding her back down to enjoy the performance safely from the stands. The mother-daughter duo’s sweet interaction drew smiles from fans across social media, who couldn’t get enough of Malti’s energy and Priyanka’s loving composure.

Jonas Brothers’ surprise MLB appearance leaves fans talking

The Jonas Brothers’ performance during Game 2 left many MLB fans pleasantly surprised and a bit puzzled. Some took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions to the unexpected in-game concert. “As touching as this moment was… doing it in the middle of the World Series Game 2 tie game?? And then randomly have the Jonas Brothers sing???” one user posted. “Jonas Brothers playing in between innings of the World Series was not on my bingo card,” another joked.

However, longtime MLB followers clarified that the Stand Up to Cancer segment is a recurring and meaningful part of the league’s major events, including the All-Star Game and the World Series. One user explained, "For anyone wondering, that wasn’t new. The MLB does this ‘Stand Up to Cancer’ intermission at the All-Star games and during the #WorldSeries. Touching moment. But the Jonas Brothers were super random.”

Priyanka's upcoming work

On the work front, Priyanka is gearing up for a major return to Indian cinema. She’s locked in as the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu in the upcoming mega-adventure directed by SS Rajamouli, tentatively titled Globetrotter. The film is described as a globe-trotting action-adventure inspired by the Indiana Jones franchise, blending mythology with high-octane adventure and breathtaking visuals.