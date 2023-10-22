‘Queen of Halloween’: Taylor Swift dominates top Halloween costume rankings on Google

2023 has been the year of American pop star Taylor Swift. With the record-breaking success of the ‘Eras Tour,’ and the headline-making romance with Travis Kelce, the singer has been making heads turn for practically the whole year.

Taylor Swift is on track to become the most popular celebrity Halloween costume of the year, as per Google Trends.

Is it Swifties v/s Barbies this Halloween?

The sudden rush in the pop star's Halloween popularity could also be after SAG-AFTRA's recent recommendation to its members, against dressing up as characters from major movie studios, in order to show solidarity with the ongoing actors' strike, according to Variety.

Now, it's time for the Swifties to outshine the Barbie costume trend this Halloween despite the record-making success of the movie.

Swifties hail ‘Queen Taylor’

Pop Crave, a famous pop culture news source, broke the news on its X (Formerly Twitter) handle and Swifties can't keep calm ever since.

A user hailed the world-famous singer's power as, “her power is absolutely insane.” Another crowned her as the “Queen of Halloween.”'

“Taylor Swift's popularity extends even to Halloween costumes! It's not surprising that people want to channel her iconic looks. She's undoubtedly an influential figure in pop culture. 🎃👻🎤” gushed a user.

Interestingly, a user posted a video of two kids dressed as Taylor and Travis for Halloween. If this doesn't spark up some couples' Halloween costume ideas, what will?

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Halloween costumes are THE TREND!

3 Wishes, an online Halloween retailer, has witnessed an unexpected demand for Taylor and Travis-inspired costumes this year. These costumes have been flying off the shelves and are currently sold out reported the store to TMZ.

The store offered two Swiftie costume options- one of the ‘Pop Star’ alone and another of hers paired with the football player's ensemble, his jersey number on it. These were priced at $27.95 and $119.95 each.

However, with the rising demand from fans wanting to mimic ‘couple’, both options are out of stock in the store.

The costume duo has become the second-fastest selling product for the store, with its first back in 2020, the ‘Tiger King’ costume.