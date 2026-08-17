Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 exit sparks fresh development as father agrees to meet IMPPA amid dispute with Farhan Akhtar

The controversy around Ranveer Singh’s exit from Don 3 is likely headed towards a possible resolution soon. Following months of disagreement between the actor’s camp and the movie’s producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, who is the father of the actor, has decided to hold talks with Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA). The movie producers had sought the help of IMPPA a month ago in this dispute.

Producers take the matter to IMPPA

Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 exit sparks fresh development as father agrees to meet IMPPA.

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According to Times of India report, Farhan and Ritesh had filed a complaint with IMPPA and presented the documents related to Don 3 before the organisation. They also have shown the document signed between the two parties as well as informed about the making of promotional video of the movie.

According to the president of IMPPA Abhay Sinha, the filmmakers have approached the association with their problems. “Farhan and Ritesh approached us with a complaint against Ranveer and sought our intervention in the matter last month. We subsequently wrote to Ranveer asking him to respond,” he told the publication.

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Ranveer’s team initially questioned IMPPA’s jurisdiction

{{^usCountry}} The matter did not move forward immediately. Ranveer’s lawyer initially maintained that the dispute was outside IMPPA’s jurisdiction and, therefore, the actor would not take part in the proceedings. That position has now changed, with Ranveer’s father stepping in and expressing a willingness to meet the producers’ body. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The matter did not move forward immediately. Ranveer’s lawyer initially maintained that the dispute was outside IMPPA’s jurisdiction and, therefore, the actor would not take part in the proceedings. That position has now changed, with Ranveer’s father stepping in and expressing a willingness to meet the producers’ body. {{/usCountry}}

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Abhay said the association has also received communication from a lawyer confirming that Ranveer’s side is ready to attend the meeting once a date is fixed. "However, three days ago, Ranveer's father approached us and expressed their willingness to meet," he added.

IMPPA will hear both sides

Farhan and Ritesh reportedly had a discussion with IMPPA about how Ranveer’s last-minute withdrawal from the movie had caused complications. According to IMPPA committee member Nishant Ujjwal, it is claimed that the producers submitted their signed contract and also said that a promotional video for the movie which had already been shot. They also showed a message from the actor which stated that he was excited to be part of the movie initially.

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Because the underlying reason for his exit remains unknown to the association, IMPPA intends to meet with the actor's father or representative shortly. The regulatory body will wait to hear his perspective before determining what, if any, further actions are necessary regarding the dispute.

How the Don 3 dispute began

The controversy started back in April where Farhan and Ritesh approached the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) in connection with the exit of Ranveer from Don 3. Things heated up in May when the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) sent out a non-cooperation notice against the actor.

However, this ban directive was withdrawn after just eight days on the insistence of IMPPA, as they wanted some time to discuss things in detail. FWICE explained that although they had intimated the different producer associations regarding the ban earlier, they finally realised that no final step should be taken until all parties concerned had been given a chance to put forth their point of view in a collective discussion. Meanwhile, HT had reported that Ranveer had sent a legal notice to the film workers' organisation because of its non-cooperation directive against him.

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Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh at 120 Bahadur premiere.

What happened between Ranveer and the Don 3 makers?

After Shah Rukh Khan led Farhan Akhtar’s Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), Ranveer Singh was announced as the new face of the franchise in 2023. While the casting divided fans at the time, the actor had been attached to Don 3 for nearly three years as the project went through its development process.

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Reports of a fallout between Ranveer, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment surfaced in December 2025. The actor was reportedly keen to walk away from Don 3 after the strong response to his spy thriller Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. His exit is said to have come at a crucial stage, with the makers already having invested heavily in pre-production and preparations for the shoot.

Farhan later approached the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), claiming that Ranveer’s decision to leave the project had caused the producers losses of around ₹45 crore. The dispute eventually escalated, with FWICE issuing a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer after Farhan approached the federation in April.

The directive, however, brought a response from Ranveer’s team. His spokesperson released a statement on the actor’s behalf, stressing that he had deliberately stayed quiet about the matter and wanted to keep the issue professional. The statement read, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.”

What's next?

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Whilst the dispute is ongoing, Ranveer Singh seems to have begun his next project Pralay, which marks his first co-production under Maa Kasam Films along withAnanya Birla’s Birla Studios,and Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal’s True Story Films. The film, touted to be an end-of-the-world action zombie thriller, will be directed by Jai Mehta. It stars Kalyani Priyadarshan alongside Singh.