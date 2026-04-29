Ranveer Singh has not quit Pralay, news of 'creative differences' with director Jai Mehta 'completely baseless': Report

The speculation around Ranveer Singh quitting his upcoming film Pralay died down as quickly as it began. After a viral social media post claimed that the actor had left the zombie film due to ‘creative differences’ with the director Jai Mehta, a report quoted an insider as calling the rumours ‘baseless’. The report emphasised that the film is very much on track to go on floors later this year. Ranveer Singh is set to star in the zombie film, Pralay. (AFP)

Has Ranveer Singh quit Pralay? A viral post on X from Always Bollywood claimed that Ranveer has left the project and is eyeing a follow-up to Dhurandhar with another project by Aditya Dhar. The post, shared on Wednesday afternoon, claimed, “Ranveer Singh’s post-apocalyptic zombie thriller #Pralay, slated to go on floors by mid-2026 under Jai Mehta, has reportedly hit a roadblock due to creative differences between the actor and director. Amid this, Ranveer is said to be eyeing a massive Pan India action entertainer following the blockbuster response to #Dhurandhar2.”

However, hours later, a report in Variety India debunked these claims. The publication quoted an insider: “Reports suggesting any uncertainty around Pralay are completely baseless. Ranveer and Jai have been in continuous discussions and have firmly locked the script.”

The report further maintained that the film is on track to begin production later this year. “The project has already moved into pre-production, with the entire team actively gearing up to create a never-before-witnessed gigantic spectacle out of Indian cinema. As it stands, ‘Pralay’ is on track to go on floors by August 2026,” the source added.

What is Pralay all about Pralay has been described as a mega-budget zombie film. A collaboration between Hansal Mehta’s True Story Films and Ranveer Singh’s Ma Kasam Films, the film is touted to have a budget of ₹300 crore, making it one of the most expensive Bollywood films ever made. Directed by Jai Mehta, the film reportedly stars Kalyani Priyadarshan alongside Ranveer.

Earlier, it was reported that Pralay was an adaptation of the bestselling novel Blindness, but Hansal Mehta denied that in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India. “It’s not an adaptation. Jai and Vishal Kapoor have written the original story. Further, I think a book like Blindness is not easily adapted to film. I had seen the 2008 film adaptation, and it wasn’t great. Writers like Saramago or Salman Rushdie… I feel they are best experienced on paper. Their books lose all their magic when interpreted for cinema,” the filmmaker said.