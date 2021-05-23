Home / Entertainment / Release of major Bengali films including Soumitra Chatterjee biopic postponed amid Covid-19 pandemic
entertainment

Release of major Bengali films including Soumitra Chatterjee biopic postponed amid Covid-19 pandemic

The release of a number of Bengali films including Soumitra Chatterjee's biopic Abhijaan and Golondaaj, biopic on footballer Nagendra Prasad Sarbadhikari has been hit by the pandemic.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 02:55 PM IST
Soumitra Chatterjee in Abhijaan.

Producers and distributors of Bengali films, still reeling under losses incurred last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic, had seen a sliver of hope when the numbers declined around November, but the second wave dealt yet another blow to the industry, leaving several big-budget projects hanging fire.

With multiplexes downing shutters due to the lockdown, and single-screens indefinitely closed, several films, some of them much-awaited, have hit a roadblock, including legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee's biopic Abhijaan, which was scheduled to be released in May.

Another biopic on footballer Nagendra Prasad Sarbadhikari, Golondaaj -- featuring Dev -- was scheduled for release in August, but the pandemic having assumed sinister proportion, the production company - Shree Ventatesh Films (SVF) -- is reconsidering the decision, its spokesperson said.

Blockbuster Belaseshe prequel Belashuru has also been delayed indefinitely.

A spokesperson of leading Bengali OTT service Hoichoi, however, said Golondaaj, along with Psycho and Kakababu, will have its global premiere on the platform, "as and when they are released in theatres".

"We have plans to acquire more films. Our platform will cater to those audiences who are willing to watch films from the comfort of their homes," she said.

Also read: Kriti Sanon on completing 7 years in Bollywood: 'Challenging but very satisfying'

Actor-turned-filmmaker Parambrata Chatterjee, who helmed Abhijaan, said the fight against the pandemic takes precedence, and everything else can wait.

He, however, noted that Abhijaan will be getting its world premiere at London Indian Film Festival next month.

Award-winning actor Ritwik Chakraborty said two of his films Dharmajuddha and Binisutoy have been put on hold, and not much can be said about the tentative dates of their release.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengali film industry parambrata chatterjee

Related Stories

bollywood

Inside Suhana Khan's 21st birthday party in New York, with glam photoshoots and balloons; see pics, video

UPDATED ON MAY 23, 2021 02:47 PM IST
hollywood

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead ending explained: Did Huma Qureshi's Geeta live or die?

UPDATED ON MAY 23, 2021 02:31 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP