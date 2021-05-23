Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kriti Sanon on completing 7 years in Bollywood: 'Challenging but very satisfying'
Kriti Sanon has a bunch of interesting films in her kitty. Names include Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, Ganapath, Adipurush among others.
bollywood

Kriti Sanon on completing 7 years in Bollywood: 'Challenging but very satisfying'

Kriti Sanon has completed seven years as an actor in Bollywood. In a new interview, she spoke about how she felt fortunate to have got opportunities to explore different genres.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 02:21 PM IST

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon on Sunday completed seven years in the film industry. Her debut film Heropanti, which also turned seven, had released on May 23, 2014.

The 30-year-old actor currently has one of the best line-ups in the industry with seven big-budget films to her name. It also shows how far Kriti has come in such a short span of time.

Expressing excitement about her upcoming films, the star shared, "As an actor, I crave to get diverse roles to be able to explore sides and worlds that I haven't done before. I'm fortunate to have gotten opportunities in such different genres."

She added, "It's challenging but very satisfying and I hope I'm able to do justice to all. I am probably in the most exciting phase of my career so far."

Kriti became a household name with memorable characters like Bitti, Dimpy, Ishita, Parvati Bai and Rashmi among many others, that she portrayed onscreen, in a short period of time.

Also read: Tiger Shroff completes 7 years in Bollywood, thanks 'Tigerian' army: 'Without you guys I'm nothing'

She has quite a few interesting roles coming up, from the role of Sita in the mythology drama Adipurush with Prabhas to a glamorous and grunge role of Jassi in the action flick in Ganapath. She will also be seen in a horror flick for the first time in Bhediya with Varun Dhawan.

Kriti will also be seen as a lead actor in the film, Mimi where she will be seen playing a mother. The actor also has Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar and quirky comedy Hum Do Hamaare Do pairing with Rajkummar Rao besides another unannounced film in her kitty.


