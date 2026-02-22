New Delhi, "Not a Hero", directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rima Das, has been honoured with the Crystal Bear Special Mention at the 2026 Berlin International Film Festival. Rima Das' 'Not a Hero' gets honoured at Berlin International Film Festival

The film, which was "recognised for its deep connection with young audiences", was screened in the Generation Kplus Competition section last week. The screening also marked its world premiere, according to a press release.

The members of the Children's Jury Generation Kplus included Walter Moritz Arndt, Gustav Arnz, Thabani Dabulamanzi, Rosa Sophie Krasznahorkai, Vera Marsh, Emir Efe Ozeren und Alma Sofia Villanueva Bullemer.

Das said the recognition is "deeply meaningful". "'Not a Hero' was made by listening closely and trusting children, their quiet strength, their courage, and their right to choose who they want to become. I'm grateful to the Generation jury, the Generation team, and the audiences who received the film with such openness and care," she said in a statement.

Set between the city and the countryside, "Not a Hero" follows a young boy navigating an unfamiliar world that quietly reshapes his understanding of strength, masculinity, and belonging.

"Exiled from city comforts to his ancestral village, a boy encounters his bitter aunt, befriends a horse, and joins wild local children on untamed adventures-discovering the beauty of life and a courage he never knew he had," read the official logline.

Shot in Assamese, Hindi and English, the film stars Bhuman Bhargav Das, who previously appeared in Das's 2022 movie "Tora's Husband", alongside actor Sukanya Boruah and a cast of non-professional performers.

Bhargav Das said, "I'm so happy to win. We had amazing screenings with so many people watching and a lot of children like me too came to watch. They were sharing their thoughts, appreciating the film. Some came to take autograph, and ask for photos. It was the first time I saw such a big theatre. This win feels beautiful because it means that people are listening to children like me and caring about what we feel."

Boruah added, "This is my first film and my first Berlinale, and it still feels like a dream. Being part of Not a Hero has been an amazing journey. Working in the film taught me so much about listening, observing, and connecting with children in a real way. This experience is something I will always remember."

The movie is produced under Das's banner, Flying River Films, in association with Akanga Film Asia. It also marked the third time for the filmmaker to have her film screened at the festival following 2019's "Village Rockstar" and its sequel "Village Rockstars 2", which released in 2025.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.