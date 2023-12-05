Ryan Reynolds trolls glam pic of Blake Lively and Taylor Swift with Travis Kelce’s photoshopped image ‘I should remember

Ryan Reynolds' ‘photoshop game is strong! Ryan Reynolds playfully trolled his wife Blake Lively and friend Taylor Swift by cleverly photoshopping himself and Travis Kelce into a photo from Beyoncé's film premiere, where Lively and Swift were seen posing for the camera. The Lover singer and the Gossip Girl star were spotted cuddling up on a sofa, with Lively putting her arm resting on Swift's knee. The two were present at Renaissance, Beyoncé's concert film grand premiere.

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift get the Ryan Reynolds photoshop treatment

Travis Kelce-Ryan Reynolds edited pic(Instagram)

Ryan Reynolds posted a humorous photo on Instagram, playfully saying, "I feel like I should remember this." The edited image features Reynolds' face on Blake Lively's body and Travis Kelce's face on Taylor Swift's. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs star continue to grab attention for their sizzling chemistry and date nights.

Swift, on the other hand, has long maintained a tight relationship with the Reynolds-Lively family. She even went so far as to add three of the couple's four children's names to her song Betty. The couple in return never fail to show their support to the music legend. Both of them even joined Swift in New Jersey at Kelce and the Chiefs' game against the Jets back in October.

Fans react on Ryan Reynolds and Travis Kelce's bromance

Well, fans on the internet have surely lost their calm as they shared funny reactions to the story. A user wrote “ryan reynolds had the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever and he did”, while others commented “travis kelce and ryan reynolds bestiefication we won”, “Just realized that a Travis Kelce / Ryan Reynolds bromance is imminent”, “CAN TRAVIS KELCE AND RYAN REYNOLDS FIGHT??!?!?!!”, “IM SCREAMING RYAN REYNOLDS JUST POSTED THIS ON HIS IG STORY”.

For the unversed, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reunited last Friday in Kansas City, Missouri. They were seen wearing what fans assume were coordinated Christmas sweaters when they were sighted together at a pub. The pair, who were joined by Travis Kelce's teammate Patrick Mahomes and his spouse Brittany Mahomes, seemed cheerful during the Miracle on Main Street celebration.