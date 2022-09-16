Saba Ali Khan is a happy aunt as she shares Sara Ali Khan's baby pic

Saba Ali Khan shared unseen childhood glimpse of Sara Ali Khan, her niece and daughter of her brother-actor Saif Ali Khan. Taking to Instagram story, she posted a childhood photo of Sara. Sara can be seen wearing salwar kameez with dupatta around her neck while posing for the camera. Saba gave credit to her photography skills for capturing baby Sara's good picture. (Also read: Jehangir Ali Khan looks distracted in unseen pics shared by aunt Saba Ali Khan from their London trip. See post)

Baby Sara Ali Khan in her growing years.

She captioned her Instagram story, “This is one of my best photography (camera emoji) moments..” Saba used the sticker of auntie life on the picture.

Saba Ali Khan is the daughter of Mansoor Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore. She is the sister of Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. Saba regularly shares pictures of her family members on Instagram.

Recently she shared pictures from her Raksha Bandhan celebrations with brother Saif Ali Khan and sister Soha Ali Khan and their families. She captioned the pictures, "Capturing the Moments.... It doesn't have to be perfect...it just matters that it is. #family #alwaysandforever #loveyou #brother #sis #munchkins #timtim #innijaan #jehjaan #bonds #forlife."

In July, she shared a picture with her nephew, Jahangir Ali Khan. She wrote, "Jeh baba n Bua Jaan....He's looking at the camera with the nawab glare!! Lol. NOT upset just ..what's taking the photographer so long? We were having a great time while Jeh decided to explore the park."

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She won the Breakthrough Performance of the Year Female award for Atrangi Re at the OTTplay Awards 2022.

She will soon be sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's next. She also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. The film is being directed by Pawan Kriplani and produced by Ramesh Taurani.

