Saba Ali Khan shares rare pic of baby Ibrahim Ali Khan in Saif Ali Khan's arms and Sara Ali Khan posing beside them

Saba Ali Khan never fails to surprise her followers with by sharing rare family pictures on her Instagram page. She has now shared a picture of brother Saif Ali Khan with a barely a few-months-old Ibrahim Ali Khan and a few-years-old Sara Ali Khan.

Saba's caption hints that the picture was clicked by her. While Saif is seen in a white tee and his popular bandana, Ibrahim is seen bald for the first time as he sits in the lap of his father while being unable to balance his head. Sara is seen joining the two in a pink halter top.

Saba wrote in caption, "Posers...! (camera icon) me.... Family pic mode on! #monday #moments #familylove #familytime #saifalikhanpataudi #kids #saraalikhan #ibrahimalikhan #timtim #jeh #love #my #munchkins #alwaysandforever. Copyright: Moi."

Besides Saif, Sara and Ibrahim, Sara often shares pictures of her parents Sharmila Tagore and Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, Saif's wife Kareena Kapoor, nephews Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan and sister Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Few months ago, Saba had reacted to a troll who said she lives in her 'parents past, siblings' present'. Last week, Saba shared a few glimpses of her own work, causes she has worked for and her public appearances. She shared a montage of her glamourous appearances at events and news articles featuring her. "Blast..from...my very own past! #thosewerethedays Work...events ....art ...jewellery and much more! #missthosedays. I happen to find these treasures..hence ancient and some images unclear! But wow! I had to share them....#goodtimes," she wrote in caption.

Along with another similar post, she wrote, “Life...goes On ....and some more work photos! Found a treasure chest of old memories...and good times! #missthosedays #tbt #2012 #decades #ago."

Saba is a jewellery designer and also looks after the charities run by the Pataudi family.

