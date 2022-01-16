Sara Ali Khan reacts as aunt Saba Ali Khan shares throwback pic of her and Ibrahim Ali Khan, calls them 'golgappas'

Saba Ali Khan, sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, took a trip down memory lane and shared a photo from her throwback archive. Taking to Instagram Stories, Saba posted a throwback picture featuring herself, her young niece, actor Sara Ali Khan and baby nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan.

In the photo, Saba and Ibrahim are seen smiling at the camera, while Sara Ali Khan looks distracted. Sara and Ibrahim seemingly sat on Saba's lap in the picture.

Sharing the photo, Saba wrote, "3 golgappas gang (laughing and two hearts emojis)." She also added, "Love (red heart emoji) you" and tagged Sara and Ibrahim. Sara shared the picture on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Love you lots Saba Phupi (aunt) (red heart emojis)."

Saba has turned her Instagram feed into a family album giving her fans glimpses of unseen and rarely seen pictures of her family members. Her posts usually feature her nieces and nephews including Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

While Sara and Ibrahim are Saif and his first wife Amrita Singh's children, Taimur and Jehangir are the sons of Saif and actor Kareena Kapoor. Inaaya is the daughter of Saba's siter Soha Ali Khan and her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu.

On January 1, Saba shared a photo featuring herself and Jehangir, also called Jeh. She had captioned the post, "Happy New Year 2022! This isn't the best click, but our grins and the smiles ...say it all! The motto for the New Year...Is set...Haaaapppyyyy healthy and High spirits..to All !! Have a safe and super 2022!! #happynewyear2022 #staysafe #stayhealthy #staytruetoyourself #jeh #jaan #timtim #saifalikhanpataudi #kareenakapoorkhan."

Meanwhile, Sara was seen in the recently released film Atrangi Re helmed by Aanand L Rai. The romantic-musical-drama, written by Himanshu Sharma, also features Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. It was released on December 24 on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. Sara is currently in Madhya Pradesh, shooting for her upcoming film with Vicky Kaushal.

