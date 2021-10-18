Saba Ali Khan replies to troll who said she lives in her parents past, siblings' present: You do what works for you'

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan, who is a jewelery designer by profession, often shares throwback and celebratory pictures of the Pataudi family on social media. In a latest Instagram post, she shared a monochrome picture of her parents engagement.

On Sunday, Saba shared a picture of her mother and father, Sharmila Tagore and Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi on Instagram. She captioned the picture, "The ROYAL Wedding..... Parents getting engaged to be married .. wish I was there Mahsha'Allah #nawab #mansuralikhan #pataudi #weds #sharmilatagore #thosewerethedays."

Saba received a mixed response from her fans, while some people loved the picture, some passed mean comments. One Internet user commented, “You seem to live in your parents past and your siblings present. Live for yourself. If we are interested in them then we will follow them not you.”

Saba responded to the social media user saying, "There is always a choice ... I love my parents n the past .. good times. Siblings too. And a bit of me also! A liiiittle bit of everything ...what works for me . You do what works for you . Have a great weekend. Stay safe."

She was earlier in the news when she defended Kareena and Saif's choice of baby names. She wrote on Instagram: “When a mother carries her child within her and gives him or her life, only she and the father are allowed to decide who, how and what the child will grow as. And the name. No one, NO ONE else, including other family members, who may gladly suggest, have a say. On anything! It's her soul that has nurtured that baby. Parents are the only one with rights. Think it's a reminder for everyone to respect that. Today, tomorrow, forever.”

Saba, who is followed by over 96,000 users on Instagram, is the second child of cricketer Mansoor and actor Sharmila. Unlike other members of the Pataudi family, Saba kept herself away from the limelight. She is a jewellery designer by profession and also looks after the family's charitable trust.