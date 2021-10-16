Kareena Kapoor shares unseen pic with Saif Ali Khan on wedding anniversary, Priyanka Chopra says ‘god bless'

Actor Kareena Kapoor has shared a picture with husband-actor Saif Ali Khan on their wedding anniversary. The unseen photo is from Greece and appears to have been clicked when they were shooting for Kurbaan.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Once upon a time in Greece. There was a bowl of soup and us. And it changed my life. Happy anniversary to the most handsome man in the world.” The photo showed Kareena in a grey shawl with her arm around Saif's neck. He is in a red shirt and sporting the French beard he had in Kurbaan. They seem to be at a restaurant. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Reacting to the post was Kareena's elder sister Karisma Kapoor. “Favourite couple forever,” she wrote. Actor Priyanka Chopra said, “Happy anniversary and god bless.” Kareena's fans and followers also wished the couple.

Kareena and Saif got married on October 16, 2012. The couple had a simple court marriage and later an intimate wedding with all their closest family members present. During a recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, her father Randhir spoke about the time he suggested a grand wedding for Kareena. Randhir said that when Kareena told him about her plans to get married, he was excited and said ‘ek jashn karte hai (let’s have a grand celebration)’ but she wanted a low-key wedding.

“I told her there are 350 people just in the Kapoor family. Every second person in Mumbai is a Kapoor and wants to become an actor. How can we have a party with just 100 guests? She said, ‘If you want to invite more people, you can do so at your own wedding’,” he said.

The couple welcomed their first son, Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and their second son, Jehangir Ali Khan was born earlier this year in February. The family recently went for a holiday to the Maldives.