Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Sai Pallavi flaunts self-drawn mehendi designs on her hand and feet, a fan calls her ‘beauty with brain’
entertainment

Sai Pallavi flaunts self-drawn mehendi designs on her hand and feet, a fan calls her ‘beauty with brain’

Sai Pallavi shared two pictures showing off her mehendi applying skill. Her fans showered her with praise. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 06:34 PM IST
Sai Pallavi awaits the release of her film, Virata Parvam.

Actor Sai Pallavi on Saturday shared two new pictures of hers which saw her fans lavish her with praise. She posted pictures showing off her hennaed hand and feet. But the twist was that she had applied the mehendi herself.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Self love #btw #IdrewIt #righthandyettobepampered.”She was seen sitting outdoors, in a lawn and drying her mehendi.

Sai Pallavi fans showered her praise. A fan wrote, "I'm big fan mam, my first side love." A second user called her ‘multitalented’ and said, "Pretty!! Wow you did it urself?! Multi talented!"

The Paava Kadhiagal actor has fans all over the world; one of her fans from Bangladesh mentioned how Sai Pallavi was the perfect example of beauty with brains. She commented, "Hello my inspiration, @saipallavi.senthamarai I'm your biggest fan from Bangladesh I can't believe simplicity exist in nowadays but watching you, yes, there is a girl who have so much talent with simplicity. If beauty is in your heart it reflects on your face....Now I can say, Sai Pallavi is the perfect example Of beauty with brain...for some reason, my eyes are getting wet... lots of gratitude and love. You are full of strong, pure, talent. Being amused day by day seeing you in each and every content.....You can inject a neutralize feeling in your every act amazingly." While a fourth person said, "If being beautiful is a crime ...then you are the most wanted criminal."

Also read: Neena Gupta regrets not asking her father about his second marriage: 'Now there's nobody to tell me'

Pallavi was last seen in 2020 Tamil anthology drama, Paava Kadhaigal also starring Kalidas Jayaram, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Anjali and Kalki Koechlin.

She will next be seen in Telugu film Virata Parvam, also featuring Rana Daggubati, Priyamani and Nandita Das in pivotal roles. The film tells story of the Naxalite movement that took place in the Telangana region in the 1990s. The film was slated to hit screens on April 31 this year but was delayed due to a nationwide surge in Covid-19 cases. No release date has been announced by the filmmakers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sai pallavi

Related Stories

bollywood

Alia Bhatt stuns in blue as she poses for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar: 'Some wild spirit, a little bit of poetry'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 06:18 PM IST
bollywood

Farewell Milkha Singh- the Flying Sikh

UPDATED ON JUN 19, 2021 06:04 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Emotional to funny: Stories of bond of love between dads and their kids

Video of amazing optical illusion from old Australian TV show goes viral

Tiger rescued from defunct rubber factory in Uttar Pradesh. Watch

Netflix ‘summarises’ Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes, see funny pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP