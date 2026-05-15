Saif Ali Khan reflects on career success, says ‘My father would be so happy I wasn’t asking him for money’

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan started his acting career with Parampara in 1993 and went on to become a popular star with films such as Yeh Dillagi (1994), Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994), Kachche Dhaage (1999) and Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999), among others. Recently, the actor reflected on his journey in the film industry and shared that his late father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, would have been proud to see him become financially independent and successful in life.

Saif Ali Khan says his father would be happy seeing him today

Saif Ali Khan talks about how his father would have reacted to his career today.

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In a chat with Times Now, Saif looked back on his career and said, “I'll be happy with what I've got. It's much more than I thought I'd get. My father would be so, so happy that I wasn't asking him for money. He'd be thrilled. It's every dad's dream.”

The actor further added that, as a father himself, he now wishes the same for his own children. According to him, every parent wants to see their children become independent and successful.

“It’s my dream. That's the dream, that they are successful, is what I mean. That they are standing on their own feet,” he said.

Saif has two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, from his first marriage to Amrita Singh. Both of them are now part of the entertainment industry. Sara made her acting debut in 2018 with Kedarnath and later featured in films such as Simmba and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Ibrahim, on the other hand, made his debut with the 2025 film Nadaaniyan, which received criticism from viewers and critics. He later appeared in Sarzameen, which also failed to impress critics.

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{{^usCountry}} Saif also has two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, from his marriage to Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, both are still very young. Kareena had earlier revealed in an interview that Taimur is not particularly interested in films or acting and is instead more inclined towards sports. Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming projects {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saif also has two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, from his marriage to Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, both are still very young. Kareena had earlier revealed in an interview that Taimur is not particularly interested in films or acting and is instead more inclined towards sports. Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming projects {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Saif’s most recent release is Kartavya. Directed by Pulkit, the crime drama released on Netflix today, May 15. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film also stars Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra and Saurabh Dwivedi in key roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saif’s most recent release is Kartavya. Directed by Pulkit, the crime drama released on Netflix today, May 15. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film also stars Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra and Saurabh Dwivedi in key roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He will next be seen in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, which marks his reunion with Akshay Kumar after more than a decade. While Saif plays the protagonist, Akshay will reportedly essay the role of the antagonist in the film. The shooting has been completed, although the release date is yet to be announced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He will next be seen in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, which marks his reunion with Akshay Kumar after more than a decade. While Saif plays the protagonist, Akshay will reportedly essay the role of the antagonist in the film. The shooting has been completed, although the release date is yet to be announced. {{/usCountry}}

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Saif also has the Netflix film Hum Hindustani in the pipeline. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film also stars Pratik Gandhi, Deepak Dobriyal, Mimi Chakraborty, Sarika and Shraddha Dangar in important roles. The film is scheduled to release later this year.

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